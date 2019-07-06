Best of the juniors to showcase themselves in Touch

Shane Gibson, daughter Shari, 13 and her under-14 team-mate Laura Rooney, 14 wholl represent Gladstone in the Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay, July 11-14.

TOUCH: Gladstone will field strong teams from under-16 to U10s for the 2019 Queensland Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay which starts on Thursday and continues to Sunday.

U14 Gladstone representatives Laura Rooney and Shari Gibson would be a part of the massive event.

"I have played for five years and started representative level three years ago," 14-year-old Laura said.

She had a gap year last year, but decided to return because of her competitive nature.

That included being physical on the opposition - legally of course.

"I like playing in defence and stopping my opponents," Laura said.

"I'm definitely not the fastest, but not the slowest either."

Shari, 13, is a play-making centre and she enjoys to set up the play.

"I am also not the quickest nor am I the slowest either," she said.

Shari's father Shane was a former president of the Gladstone Touch Association and has coached the U14 girl's team in the past two years.

"Dad as coach...it's fun at times and he treats me like any other player and dad is pretty chilled," Shari said.

Shane said the team had worked hard over the months to get prepared for a rigorous campaign which includes seven games plus finals.

"There are 14 teams placed per pool from pools A to D and there are 21 fields and some 4000 kids from as far as Brisbane to Mackay," Shane said.

"We have been training twice per week for the past four to five months."