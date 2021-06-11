Menu
Support the bartenders that make your favourite drinks
Best of Gladstone: Nominate the Best Bartender

by Matt Preston
11th Jun 2021 4:30 PM

WHO is the best bartender in Gladstone?

It's time for you to nominate a local hero! Who in your town pulls the perfect beer, shakes up the best margarita or mixes the most balanced gin and tonic?

I'm helping Delicious and your local newspaper to find your Best Bartender this month.

We all know that as well as mixing a great drink, a top bartender needs to be able to have a good chat and contribute to the overall atmosphere of a pub, club or bar.

They are the life and soul of a venue!

So let's all raise a toast as we begin our search for your town's Best Bartender. Cheers!

Nominate your favourite bartender on this Facebook post and they will be in the running to be crowned Best Bartender in Gladstone.

 

Nominations close at 8am on Thursday, June 17, and your local shortlist of best bartenders will soon be ready for you to explore. Then, don't forget to check back in on Thursday, June 17 when the finalists will be listed in an online poll for subscribers to vote for the winner.

Give your nomination a chance to take out the title of Best Bartender in your region!

Originally published as Best of Gladstone: Nominate the Best Bartender

