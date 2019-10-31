Best of Gladstone juniors to fight

MARTIAL ARTS: Beast Martial Arts and Fitness Academy will host Fight Night Gladstone 2 on Saturday from 5pm and Jason Hoad is excited for what's ahead.

Junior athletes from Beast Martial Arts And Fitness Academy will participate in the Beast Fighting Federation Junior Fight Night on Saturday, August 24. (L to R) Rear: Laith Maslen, Ashley McNaughton, Hayden Kapernick, Marcus Ford, Seb Lowry, Caleb Blazely, Lachlan "Super Saiyan" Lyle. Middle: Jason Hoad (Coach), Ethan Moseling, Skye Baker, Timana Speers, Riley Kapernick, Ken Baker (Coach). Front: Bo Kapernick, Tehani Moseling, Connor Browne, Deacon "Doomsday" Ford, Aiden "Slugger" Ford and Kaiden Hoad. Contributed

The Beast Fighting Federation president and academy head coach said all fights would be highlights.

"Lachlan and Hayz Hobson fighting for the 77kg Welterweight Title on Beast Fighting Federation is going to be a five-round war," Hoad said.

"It's between two very big, fast and agile fighters and this fight has fight of the night written all over it."

The night will feature 16 fighters from Beast and eight from Gladstone Martial Arts academies.

"All the fighters on the main card are going to be super exciting to watch," Hoad said.

"But in saying that, all of the bouts on the card are and going to be real firecrackers to watch.

"All Gladstone fighters on the main card are going to bring it on the night."

A huge crowd is expected.

"I see it's just standing room only," Hoad said.

Martial arts fans still have a chance to get tickets for Saturday night but they need to be prompt.

"We have only a handful of seats left," Hoad said.

"All the seats this time are first in, first served.

"We are not reserving them by seat number and basically as people come through the gate, they are free to grab available seats where they wish.

"As far as standing tickets there are not many left of them this time either."

Hoad advised to buy tickets via http://beast-fighting-federation.ticketleap.com/junior-fight-night-2/

STARS OF SATURDAY NIGHT

Lachlan Lyle - Beast Martial Arts - Main Event - Welterweight Muay Thai Title Fight

Marcus Ford - Beast Martial Arts - Co Main Event - Bantamweight MMA Title Fight

Nate Gourley - Gladstone Martial Arts - U35KG MMA Title Fight

Khiya Moore - Gladstone Martial Arts - Bantamweight MMA Title Fight

Connor Browne - Beast Martial Arts - U40KG MMA Title Fight

Riley Kapernick - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout

Deacon Ford - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout

Alex Clement - Gladstone Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout

Aiden Ford - Beast Martial Arts - MMA Bout

Mitchell Russel - Gladstone Martial Arts - MMA Bout

Ashley McNaughton - Beast Martial Arts - MMA Bout

Laith Maslen - Beast Martial Arts - MMA Bout

Kobi Young - Gladstone Martial Arts - MMA Bout

Hayden Kapernick - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout

Sienna Sheridan - Gladstone Martial Arts - MMA Bout

Michael Harper - Beast Martial Arts - MMA Bout

Lara Andrews - Gladstone Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout

Seb Lowry - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout

Steven McNaughton - Beast Martial Arts - Muay Thai Bout

Laith Maslen - Beast Martial Arts - Muay Thai Bout

Kaiden Hoad - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout

Prestyn Maycock - Gladstone Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout

Liam Callow - Beast Martial Arts - MMA Bout

Xavier Simpson - Beast Martial Arts - MMA Bout

Uzair Quadri - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout

Deacon Ford - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout