Best of Gladstone juniors to fight
MARTIAL ARTS: Beast Martial Arts and Fitness Academy will host Fight Night Gladstone 2 on Saturday from 5pm and Jason Hoad is excited for what's ahead.
The Beast Fighting Federation president and academy head coach said all fights would be highlights.
"Lachlan and Hayz Hobson fighting for the 77kg Welterweight Title on Beast Fighting Federation is going to be a five-round war," Hoad said.
"It's between two very big, fast and agile fighters and this fight has fight of the night written all over it."
The night will feature 16 fighters from Beast and eight from Gladstone Martial Arts academies.
"All the fighters on the main card are going to be super exciting to watch," Hoad said.
"But in saying that, all of the bouts on the card are and going to be real firecrackers to watch.
"All Gladstone fighters on the main card are going to bring it on the night."
A huge crowd is expected.
"I see it's just standing room only," Hoad said.
Martial arts fans still have a chance to get tickets for Saturday night but they need to be prompt.
"We have only a handful of seats left," Hoad said.
"All the seats this time are first in, first served.
"We are not reserving them by seat number and basically as people come through the gate, they are free to grab available seats where they wish.
"As far as standing tickets there are not many left of them this time either."
Hoad advised to buy tickets via http://beast-fighting-federation.ticketleap.com/junior-fight-night-2/
STARS OF SATURDAY NIGHT
Lachlan Lyle - Beast Martial Arts - Main Event - Welterweight Muay Thai Title Fight
Marcus Ford - Beast Martial Arts - Co Main Event - Bantamweight MMA Title Fight
Nate Gourley - Gladstone Martial Arts - U35KG MMA Title Fight
Khiya Moore - Gladstone Martial Arts - Bantamweight MMA Title Fight
Connor Browne - Beast Martial Arts - U40KG MMA Title Fight
Riley Kapernick - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout
Deacon Ford - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout
Alex Clement - Gladstone Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout
Aiden Ford - Beast Martial Arts - MMA Bout
Mitchell Russel - Gladstone Martial Arts - MMA Bout
Ashley McNaughton - Beast Martial Arts - MMA Bout
Laith Maslen - Beast Martial Arts - MMA Bout
Kobi Young - Gladstone Martial Arts - MMA Bout
Hayden Kapernick - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout
Sienna Sheridan - Gladstone Martial Arts - MMA Bout
Michael Harper - Beast Martial Arts - MMA Bout
Lara Andrews - Gladstone Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout
Seb Lowry - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout
Steven McNaughton - Beast Martial Arts - Muay Thai Bout
Laith Maslen - Beast Martial Arts - Muay Thai Bout
Kaiden Hoad - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout
Prestyn Maycock - Gladstone Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout
Liam Callow - Beast Martial Arts - MMA Bout
Xavier Simpson - Beast Martial Arts - MMA Bout
Uzair Quadri - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout
Deacon Ford - Beast Martial Arts - Submission Wrestling Bout