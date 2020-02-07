Best of bowls on show in Gladstone

Elle Edwards, Lori Miller and Antoinette Illingworth look forward to the weekend's competition. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

LAWN BOWLS: The second Gladstone Bowls Open Triples will be on in earnest on Saturday and Sunday.

Bowlers from Monto, Biloela, Boyne Island, Bargara, Calliope Central, Gladstone and Mt Larcom will compete at Gladstone Bowls Club for some serious prize-money.

Action starts at 9am on Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday and Gladstone Bowls Club president Lori Miller said there’s plenty of incentive for the teams of three to.

INCENTIVES

“There’s $7500 in prize-money and that will be shared to teams that finish first to sixth with a cash prize for the last round winner,” she said.

Miller also said players can make up teams with others from other districts.

“We have 22 teams and the players in a team don’t have to be from the same town and club, they can mix it up as well as males with females,” she said.

TOP GREENS

The greens are looking pristine, accordeing to Miller.

Veteran bowler Elle Edwards is looking forward to put her best foot forward.

“While it’s been good, hopefully the rain stays away,” she said.

“We’re trying to raise some money for the club.”

QUALITY COMP

Port Curtis Bowls District publicity Peter “Pedro” Tappenden said competition would be of a high standard.

“It is an event that bowlers from our district can compete against better bowlers from other districts and the stiffer competition should help improve their game,” he said.

“It is good to be able to get good competition with the good prize-money on offer.

“To the non-bowlers, the standard of games should be good for spectators.”

