Best month in the year to find a job

When it comes to the time of year businesses look for new employees, three months stand out. And it means job seekers should act right now.

If getting a new job is on your list of 2021 resolutions, now could be the perfect time to act.

New data from SEEK collated several year's worth of job ad data to find which months reported the biggest growth in listings, with January coming out on top. Comparing monthly job ad volumes against the annual average, January reported a 21.8 per cent increase in listings, with February (an increase of 14.2 per cent) and October (an increase of 13.2 per cent) also proving to be a popular time for businesses and companies to advertise new positions.

This graph from SEEK compares the monthly job ad volumes to the annual average, with postings peaking in January, February and October. Picture: SEEK.

SEEK's Senior Employment Trends Analyst Leigh Broderick said these seasonal shifts in volume were impacted by holiday periods like Easter and Christmas, as well as the start and end of the financial year.

"While there are always plenty of roles advertised on SEEK we can see certain times of the year have more opportunities than others," said Mr Broderick, speaking to news.com.au.

"The start of the calendar year in January and February see a boost in job ads as businesses prepare for the year ahead. There is also a boost in job ads in October and November as businesses prepare for the holiday period.

"The quieter times of the year are traditionally in April and December, which is heavily impacted by the Easter and Christmas holidays. The end of the financial year in May and June also sees businesses slow down hiring until the new financial year when budgets and plans are finalised."

Despite this, Mr Broderick noted that 2020 didn't follow this "typical" pattern. Listings took an unprecedented tumble during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April before showing month-on-month improvement as the states began lifting restrictions. Then in November job ad figures saw a 1 per cent year-on-year rise, marking the first annual increase since the pandemic. This meant listings continued to be posted on SEEK throughout November, when ad volumes would have traditionally decreased.

"As the Christmas holiday approached we saw the normal run up start later and continue a little longer into November than usual, as business activity was still normalising," said Mr Broderick.

If you’re contemplating a change in careers or are looking for a new role, now is the time to go on the job hunt. Picture: iStock.

When it comes to the areas experiencing the biggest booms in job ad growth, the retail and consumer products, hospitality and tourism and legal industries are leading the pack, according to current SEEK data. In particular, roles in the retail and consumer products field experienced a 50.2 per cent growth nationally in the fortnight ending January 10.

The latest unemployment data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics also revealed good news for Australia's economic recovery. Statistics published on January 21 reported that the December 2020 unemployment rate decreased from November's figure of 6.8 per cent to 6.6 per cent. Last month also saw the creation of 50,000 jobs, with full time roles accounting for 71 per cent of that figure.

"Around 90 per cent of the 1.3 million Australians who lost their job or whose working hours were reduced to zero at the start of the crisis are now back at work," shared Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in a tweet.

"The latest job numbers are very encouraging and another indication that Australia's economic recovery is well underway."

