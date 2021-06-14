Menu
Collin Young died in a hit and run at Caboolture on Saturday morning.
News

‘Best mate ever’: Newlywed killed in hit and run tragedy

by Cormac Pearson
14th Jun 2021 6:55 AM
Friends have paid tribute the 45-year-old newlywed killed in a hit and run tragedy at Caboolture on Saturday morning.

Collin Young, 45, was found dead near the intersection of Porter and Beerburrum Roads, Caboolture, about 7am.

 

Collin Young is being remembered as “the best mate ever”.
He was married earlier this year.

A friend took to Facebook to share a tribute for Mr Young.

"Taken too soon," the post reads.

"You were the best person to everyone, you were the best mate ever, make sure to have a beer up there for me."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal hit and run. Picture: 9 News
"R. I. P brother, love ya brother."

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Green said the Forensic Crash Unit and Caboolture detectives were investigating the circumstances of the crash.

They believe Mr Young was hit by a vehicle but do not yet have a person in custody.

 

 

People gather at the scene of the fatal hit and run. Picture: 9 News
They are reviewing CCTV footage and are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage on Beerburrum Rd around 11pm Friday and 7am Saturday.

"It is possible the driver is unaware their vehicle was involved," a Queensland Police statement said.

"As such, investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police."

 

