Best in Business awards judges share top tips for nominees

INNOVATE: Chamber president Joe Smith said businesses that moved with successful trends were inspiring to the Best in Business judges. Matt Taylor GLA031118BIBAWA

TO JUDGE the Best in Business award winners can be a rewarding task especially when seeing businesses and industries progress with great success.

The judging for the finalists and winners of the awards is done by The Observer, Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited members.

Chamber president Joe Smith, a returning judge for this year's 10th Best in Business Awards, said the awards were a great opportunity for local businesses to promote achievements made during the past 12 months.

"Hearing about the exceptional things that local business and organisations are doing and being inspired by listening to their stories makes this all worthwhile," Mr Smith said.

"It gives business owners an opportunity to reflect on the year gone by and identify with what has worked for them. Customers also have the opportunity to vote for who they think they should win the best business award for the Gladstone region."

Mr Smith has been a chartered accountant for the past 12 years and worked with small, medium businesses on accounting, tax, audit and business advisory services.

"The judging process highlights the special things that these businesses are doing that they might not see themselves as being special," he said.

The Observer media advertising manger Jess McKay said the entries are tallied and the top five businesses in each category are invited to complete an acceptance form and meet with the panel of judges.

"The judging and interview process is the opportunity for the business owners to put their best case forward of why they are the best in business," Mrs McKay said.

"Judges will be looking for outstanding initiative, bus- iness and individual achieve- ment, enthusiasm and dedication to excellence just to name a few.

"From there the judges give each nominee a grading and the winners are decided. All nominees, businesses and the Gladstone community are invited to attend."

This year there will be a special category called the 10th Anniversary Award - Stand Out Business Over the Past 10 Years to recognise the business that made a difference in the past decade.