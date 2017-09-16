26°
Best in Business Awards help business's exposure

BUSINESS OF CHOICE: Awarded businessman Rex Silver with staff Ashleigh Richardson and Michael Young.
Chris Lees
by

GREAT exposure is what last year's winner of the Gladstone Observer's Best in Business Awards people's choice likes about the competition.

The Garage Barber Shop won the title last year and owner Rex Silver said it was a great honour.

"The awards are excellent, it gives great local recognition,” Mr Silver said.

"People's choice; we were pretty proud to get that because it's a popularity vote, so that was pretty cool.”

It has been a busy time since the Garage Barber Shop won the award.

They have opened a store in Bundaberg and Mr Silver said they just opened their fifth chair in Gladstone at the store on Goondoon St.

"Awards like this help us get recognition for our business on a national platform in barbering,” he said.

"We just got published again in a national barbering magazine and it all helps, they ask what other awards you've won, so it all goes to it.”

Nominations are now open for the 2017 awards, to be on November 11 at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Nominations must be received no later than October 6.

To submit a nomination, fill out the form on page 10, which appears regularly in the Observer, and deliver to the newspaper at 130 Auckland St or mail to The Best in Business Awards, PO Box 351, Gladstone.

There are 19 different categories in the awards, plus the overall winner and people's choice awards.

Gladstone Reef Hotel was named the overall Best in Business winner last year.

Gladstone Observer
