SUCCESS: Crown2Reign hair stylist Michelle Eaton says she and her barber partner, Matt Peterson, love what they do.
News

REVEALED: Gladstone's best hairdresser as voted by you

Julia Bartrim
by
29th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

CROWN2REIGN have once again been voted Gladstone's most popular hairdresser, in an Observer poll which attracted over 400 responses.

When asked to nominate the best hairdresser in town, Gladstone voted decisively in favour of Crown2Reign's husband and wife team Michelle Eaton and Matt Peterson.

The hairstylist and barber combo raked in almost 120 votes since Thursday, and were heaped with praise for their professionalism, knowledge and customer service.

Michelle said she and Matt were "feeling the love" after becoming aware of the result.

"Oh my goodness, wow!" she said.

"Honestly we'd only be the best because of our clients.

"We put our heart and soul into our work, and we pretty much live and breathe hair."

Michelle said she and Matt loved their job, always listened to their clients, and aimed to offer a top cut, colour or shave every time at their New Auckland salon.

The second most popular hairdresser in town was voted Studio B Hair and Beauty in Clinton.

Studio B scored over 50 votes, with voters showing their affection with happy face emojis and love hearts.

Taylormade Hair and Beauty came in a close third, falling just short of 50 votes.

The Boyne Island makeup artist and hairstylist was rated highly by clients for her "amazing work" and "fantastic prices".

Gladstone Observer

