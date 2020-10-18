Best Brownlow fashion moments of past 30 years

Nadia Bartel arrives at the 2019 Brownlow Medal ceremony at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne in Melbourne, Monday, September 23, 2019. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING

Nadia Bartel arrives at the 2019 Brownlow Medal ceremony at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne in Melbourne, Monday, September 23, 2019. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING

Melbourne has few red carpet events but the Brownlow Medal is the one to watch.

Here are 30 of the most memorable fashion moments from footy's glamorous night of nights.

REBECCA JUDD, 2004

Perhaps the Brownlow's most iconic moment. The barely there red dress that got the nation talking and kickstarted a career. Rebecca Twigley who became Rebecca Judd etched her name into the world forever.

Rebecca Twigley and Chris Judd with the red dress that made her a Brownlow fashion icon. Picture: Getty Images

Sept 20, 2004 Brownlow Medal Awards – model Rebecca Twigley, partner of Brownlow Medallist Chris Judd, is a vision in her red dress with plunging backline – profile fashion extremes f/l sport alf

HAYLEA COONEY, 2008

Haylea Cooney has a laugh about it now. In 2008 after winning the Brownlow, her partner, Bulldogs star Adam Cooney, told the crowd how he proposed to her using a burger ring.

"I wasn't going to make the mistake of buying her a ring that she did not like and I know she likes burger rings. I thought I'd slip one on her," he said at the time.

"We have upgraded from the burger ring which is good. I think she went out the next day and picked out a ring and rang me up and said come and pay for it. I was happy to do that."

Cooney, who hasn't been to the Brownlow since 2017, said she might honour the burger ring if she returns.

"Maybe burger ring earrings, or a burger ring dress,'' she said.

"It was a great night and something we'll always remember."

An unexpected night for Haylea Cooney at the 2008 Brownlow.

RACHEL MCLEOD, 2006

Nothing says love more than having your partner's jumper number diamond encrusted on your back. Rachel made a statement with husband Andrew McLeod's 23.

Rachel and Andrew McLeod.

SARITA HOLLAND, 2002

SARITA Holland says the prestige of being at the Brownlow overshadowed her embarrassment about wearing a real life footy dress.

"The funny thing about that is I was 18 or 19 years-old and (partner) Brodie had never been invited to the Brownlow so it was a big deal,'' she said.

"I had no idea I would be wearing that and I felt embarrassed. It was the most uncomfortable thing. But I was going to the Brownlow so I said I'll do that, sure.

"I was nearly crying about it and even on the night feeling so ridiculous about it. I just remember thinking how can I get out of this."

Holland wore the dress as part of an AFL Record promo.

"They used to do it every year and used to dress someone and come up with an idea,'' she said.

"It just so happened that mine was by far the worst. I was like cool, I get to go to the Brownlow, how fun. I felt like I redeemed myself the next year but no one talks about that!

"As soon as I could get out of it I did.

"There are none of these fun fashion moments anymore, everyone is dressed by a stylist and looks amazing. I still can't live it down!"

Sarita Stella’s football dress came complete with matching handbag.

JESINTA FRANKLIN, 2010

After winning Miss Universe Australia in 2010, Franklin, then Campbell, asked Triple M host Eddie McGuire to play cupid and help her find a Brownlow date. Brad Sewell was the lucky man.

Jesinta Campbell joined Brad Sewell on the Brownlow blue carpet in 2010.

JESSIE MURPHY, 2016

The blonde beauty was voted best dressed in a bejewelled but revealing gown. The wife of Marc Murphy duly accepted the red carpet baton.

Jessie Murphy was crowned best dressed in 2016. Picture: Tim Carrafa

BRYNNE EDELSTEN, 2009

It's hard to decide between Brynne the mirror ball in 2012 or Brynne in a barely-there flesh-flashing ill-fitting bikini. Either way, Dr Geoffrey Edelsten was the happiest man in the room.

Brynne Edelsten knew how to stop Brownlow traffic. Picture: David Caird

GABI GRECKO, 2014

Edelsten's new partner wore a self-designed gothic gown, which even included a Freddy Krueger-like metal spiked glove.

Gabi Grecko and Geoff Edelsten on the red carpet during the arrivals for the 2014 Brownlow. Picture: Tim Carrafa

TANIA BUCKLEY, 2001

The G-string moment is etched in Brownlow folklore. Nathan Buckley's then-girlfriend Tania Minnici showed a bit of cheek when she sashayed down the red carpet with her jewel encrusted underwear on show.

Tania Buckley’s famous or infamous fashion choice in 2001.

NADIA BARTEL, 2019

Too many memorable moments to count, but last year's J'Aton dress had the wow factor. It was also her first Brownlow solo, after splitting from Jimmy and working for broadcaster Channel 7.

Nadia Bartel made a statement after her breakup from husband Jimmy on the 2019 red carpet. Picture: Mark Stewart

MOANA HOPE, 2017

Wearing a sleek navy tuxedo AFLW player Moana Hope walked hand-in-hand with her stunning model girlfriend Isabella Carlstrom in a Con Ilio dress. It was their first official function together.

Moana Hope and partner Isabella Carlstrom. Picture: Jason Edwards

NATALIE BASSINGTHWAIGHTE, 2004

The singer's Kookai dress was detailed with a cascading account of the ladder's top eight while fellow actor Blair McDonough wore a dinner shirt printed with an iconic footballer image.

Blair McDonough and Natalie Bassingthwaighte both dressed in tribute to football

KELLY TISDALE, 2005

The partner of Bulldog Daniel Giansiracusa wore the actual Brownlow, stitched into her teal green backless dress.

Can’t win a Brownlow? Kelly Tisdale wore one on her dress instead.

MELANIE SMERDON, 2005

The one-time Big Brother intruder found herself on the arm of St Kilda's Nick Dal Santo baring her midriff and leaving little to the imagination.

Big Brother intruder Melanie Smerdon and Nick Dal Santo.

JORDAN ABLETT, 2016

Wearing a killer J'Aton Couture look, the Gladiator-inspired red dress with double slit skirt was paired with daring black thigh-high boots.

Jordan Ablett took no prisoners in her 2016 look. Picture: Tim Carrafa

MARDI DANGERFIELD, 2016

With tresses braided into cornrows Dangerfield was the standout lady in red. The look was completed when she wore Patrick's Brownlow Medal around her neck later in the night.

Mardi Dangerfield wore braided cornrows with her 2016 dress. Picture: Tim Carrafa

ANNIE NOLAN, 2016

Wearing a power suit like her husband Liam Picken, Nolan stepped out with confidence and style. She captioned the shot of the couple with the hashtag 'Twinning'.

Liam Picken and Annie Nolan. Picture: Getty Images

ALEX PENDLEBURY, 2019

Collingwood's first lady sported the most precious accessory in fine style last year. The baby bump, with her second child, was beautifully worn.

Alex Pendlebury shows off her baby bump. Picture: Mark Stewart

SARAH ROUGHEAD, 2017

News emerged hours before the red carpet that Roughead was expecting her first child and it was the ultimate classy reveal.

2017 AFL Brownlow Medal Count at Crown Palladium. Jarryd Roughead and wife Sarah. Pic: Michael Klein

JESSIE MURPHY, 2017

Dressed in a stunning silver frock, the wife of Marc Murphy showcased her burgeoning bump to perfect effect.

2017 AFL Brownlow Medal count at Crown Palladium. Jesse Murphy. Picture: Jason Edwards

BRIT SELWOOD, 2016

Always lauded for her beauty and style, Selwood's now husband Joel carried her train along the red carpet.

Brit Davis (left) and Geelong captain Joel Selwood are seen at the 2016 Brownlow Medal Count at Crown in Melbourne, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING

LUCY CORNES, 2010

Cornes didn't have the glitz and glitter you'd normally see in a Brownlow dress, but Lucy's look was a favourite.

NEWS: 2010 Brownlow Medal. Kane and Lucy Cornes arrives at Crown for the 2010 Brownlow Medal.

TAYLOR WILSON, 2009

The girlfriend of Pies star Dane Swan was dripping in diamonds, in a gown worth $500,000 by Melbourne designer Aldo Terlato. It had 1105 diamonds sewn into it.

2009 Brownlow Medal. Dane Swan's partner Taylor Wilson caught the eye with her $500,000 diamond studded gown.

BRODIE HOLLAND, 2005

The dress code went out the window when Holland showed up in a coloured suit and complimentary tan shoes and golden tie. It forced the AFL to declare they would refuse entry to players who flout the black tie dress code.

2005 Brownlow Medal count. Red carpet arrivals. Sarita Stella wears Belinda Fairbanks and Brodie Holland wears AG

EMMA HAWKINS, 2019

The mum of two showed off cleavage that only many can envy in a navy long sleeve floor length gown.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Emma Hawkins the wife of Tom Hawkins of the Cats arrives ahead of the 2019 Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium on September 23, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

SHANE CRAWFORD, 2004

The metallic Hawthorn-inspired suit proved it's not only the women who can have a shocker on the red carpet.

20/09/2004. Brownlow Medal night. red carpet arrivals. Shane Crawford and partner Olivia Anderson. Digital image.

NAT FYFE, 2015

It was during a morning phone interview, after winning the Medal, when the Docker was photographed shirtless, sending social media into a frenzy. He repeated the bare moment after winning again last year.

Fremantle Dockers star Nat Fyfe, pictured shirtless the morning after winning the AFL's Brownlow Medal Twitter/Patrick Keane

2015 Brownlow Medal at Crown Casino, Nat Fyfe wins the Brownlow. Melbourne. 28th September 2015. Picture: Colleen Petch.

LAURA CSORTAN, 2001

The TV presenter made a statement in a dress made from fabric showing the AFL Record Grand Final souvenir footy poster

D/I TV presenter mannequin Laura Csortan at Brownlow Awards night wearing dress made from fabric showing AFL Record Grand Final souvenir footy poster 24 Sep 2001. p/

FIONA MILLS, 2003

The Block contestant made an interesting choice with a halter-neck gown that featured the signatures of all the 2003 skippers.

2003 Brownlow Medal. Fiona Mills.

GRAHAM TEASDALE, 1977

the brown velvet suit made famous by 1977 winner Graham Teasdale was a last-minute replacement after a formal hire shop lost his paperwork.

1977 Brownlow Medal. Winner Graham Teasdale. Neg: KH29248

RELATED 30TH BIRTHDAY STORIES:

THE BEST SONGS OF THE PAST THREE DECADES

MARK KNIGHT'S FAVOURITE CARTOONS

THE BEST FOOTY PLAYERS OF PAST 30 YEARS

Originally published as Best Brownlow fashion moments of past 30 years