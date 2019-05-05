Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENTERTAINED: Senior Constable Ashlee Davis with Mila and Dallis Bedford at the Boyne Tannum HookUp.
ENTERTAINED: Senior Constable Ashlee Davis with Mila and Dallis Bedford at the Boyne Tannum HookUp. Liana Walker
News

Best behaviour at this year's HookUp

liana walker
by
5th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOST days of the week the police are here to keep residents safe, but at the Boyne Tannum HookUp they're part of the entertainment.

Situated next to the Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence and CrimeStoppers, children are invited to dress up and play in an ATV, under a police officer's supervision, while parents can talk with other agencies.

Senior Constable Ashlee Davis said the HookUp was a way for police to show their community involvement.

"It's more of a proactive policing situation for us, we try and maintain a presence down here just to keep an eye on things,” Sen-Con Davis said.

behaviour boyne tannum hookup hookup police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

    premium_icon HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

    News When the fish came to surface they knew it was a decent jewfish.

    • 5th May 2019 5:00 AM
    No place like HookUp for Phippsy

    premium_icon No place like HookUp for Phippsy

    News Celebrity chef cooks up a storm and gives some cooking tips.

    • 5th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Hodgie looks pretty on a pink flamingo

    premium_icon Hodgie looks pretty on a pink flamingo

    News Juniors aim at 'The Barefoot Fisherman' during lure throwing comp.

    • 5th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

    premium_icon Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

    News The Wild Adventures guide is big on sustainable fishing.

    • 5th May 2019 5:00 AM