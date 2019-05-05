Best behaviour at this year's HookUp

ENTERTAINED: Senior Constable Ashlee Davis with Mila and Dallis Bedford at the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

MOST days of the week the police are here to keep residents safe, but at the Boyne Tannum HookUp they're part of the entertainment.

Situated next to the Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence and CrimeStoppers, children are invited to dress up and play in an ATV, under a police officer's supervision, while parents can talk with other agencies.

Senior Constable Ashlee Davis said the HookUp was a way for police to show their community involvement.

"It's more of a proactive policing situation for us, we try and maintain a presence down here just to keep an eye on things,” Sen-Con Davis said.