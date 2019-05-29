French fizzer: Tomic the tank engine strikes again

Bernard Tomic might be fined by tennis officials for not putting in his best efforts in a pathetic first round display at the French Open.

There were some signs of life in the second set of Tomic's 6-1 6-4 6-1 loss to American young gun Taylor Fritz but they were not enough to stave off people questioning his best efforts at Roland Garros.

Tomic said he felt he gave his best effort out there despite the one-sided performance.

"Pretty sure I did but, you know, surface is not good for me," Tomic said.

"It's just my game is not built for this surface. Everything I do is not good for it."

Tomic was booed by the crowd during the second set of his match in Paris as he complained that he did not want to play during light rain.

He then decided to let the crow know "I love Roland Garros. I love it. Sorry" loudly and sarcastically as he looked heavenward, praying, with his racket between his hands for rain.

In reality he may as well not have been out there at all for two of the three sets.

The opening set lasted just 21 minutes as the Australian battled to deal with the big-serving American's power, winning a pathetic two of 18 points when returning, as Fritz pounded down 16 winners and won 67 per cent of the points.

Tomic simply let Fritz ace him to take the first set, watching the ball pass him by.

The second set saw the Aussie fight back from a break down to level at 4-4 before being broken again immediately.

Then in the third it was like the opening set all over again as Fritz closed it out 6-1 in quick fashion.

Remarkably Tomic tempted fate as he signalled to a bemused Fritz that he intended hitting a slice serve, he did so after the chair umpire overruled a call that would have given Fritz the match on the point before.

Tomic actually admitted that the overrule to keep him in the match upset him.

"Yeah, I thought the match was over," he said.

"Thought it would be nice to give him the point because that's how I felt. But it's okay. We replayed it."

'What do you think of playing on clay?'



Tomic: 'It's not for me'



Just Bernie being Bernie 😂#RG19 pic.twitter.com/lmgrl2eyKL — ITV Sport (@ITVSport) 28 May 2019

The match itself lasted just 82 minutes for three sets on clay, the second quickest of the men's tournament.

That equated to a pay rate of almost $1000 per minute as he earned $75,000.

The only quicker men's match so far - between Hugo Dellien and Prajnesh Gunneswaran took 75 minutes.

In comparison fellow Aussie John Millman had just completed a single set against German star Alexander Zverev in a few minutes under that.

Tomic was hammered by tennis fans on social media, with some suggesting the Australian was up to his old trick of "tanking".

One analyst even suggesting that if Tomic was Nick Kyrgios, then he would be fined.

While Tomic denied tanking allegations he did admit he agreed with Kyrgios's viewpoint that the French Open "sucks".

"I agree with him, with everything," he said.

Fritz, the world No.42, now has a likely second round match up with 18th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut.