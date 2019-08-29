Bereavement Cruise to offer joy during challenging week

RIDE FOR A CAUSE: Gladstone's Suicide Prevention Week will feature a Bereavement Cruise 'n' Bike & Car Show to be held on Sunday, September 15. The cruise will feature classic cars and bikes that will parade around the city streets. Among those involved will be (from left) Keith Parsloe (Gladstone Vintage and Classic Car Club), MACE (Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment) president Alex Wilson, Mark Brookes (Ride 4 Life Gladstone), MACE road captain 'Tank' and Gary Wex from Reef City Rod and Custom.

IT KEEPS growing by the year and next month's Family Fun Day presented by Ride 4 Life Gladstone will be no exception.

Running in conjunction with Suicide Prevention Week (September 8-15), the day is designed to give families affected by suicide some laughter, joy and happiness while also reflecting on those who they have lost and helping others out who might be struggling.

Ride 4 Life Gladstone organiser Mark Brookes said the September 15 Family Fun Day had expanded from last year's event.

While the day itself will be centred at the GPC Marina stage area between 10am-2pm, a special Bereavement Cruise 'n' Bike & Car Show has been organised for families bereaved by suicide.

The idea for the cruise stemmed from Ride 4 Life's Show and Shine Suicide Awareness Ride held in February.

The second annual Ride4Life Gladstone Show and Shine Suicide Awareness Ride, held at GPC Marina Parklands on February 23. Matt Taylor GLA230219RIDE

"After we did the Show and Shine there was a lot of discussion around the community and people were wondering if we'd do anything for cars," Mr Brookes said.

"I thought it was a great idea so I've been talking to car clubs and asking if they want to be involved.

"We wanted to do something a little different to a normal car and bike show and that was to add the element of the Bereavement Cruise.

"Having that creates support and unity in the different clubs or even individuals who have their pride and joy they want to put on display.

"It's also about dusting off their back seat and giving (bereaved families) a bit of honour by taking them for a lap around the CBD in a cool car, trike or Harley."

Clyde Luck and Sandy Watson at the second annual Ride4Life Gladstone Show and Shine Suicide Awareness Ride, held at GPC Marina Parklands on Cruise for classic cars and bikes to take over the city streets. Matt Taylor GLA230219RIDE

The cruise will start at 11am behind the Marina stage, head to East Shores, back up Goondoon St before taking a left on Yarroon St and heading down Auckland St, looping back at Tank St before heading back up Goondoon.

Mr Brookes has been drumming up business support for the cruise and encouraged others to participate on the day.

"I've been talking to Lightbox about pulling up there and grabbing a coffee, Last Wave Surf Shop are looking at doing a sale on the day to create a bit of foot traffic and I've also been talking to ASN (Australian Sports Nutrition on Tank St) about doing something and having a checkpoint there," he said.

"We want to try and create a few different checkpoints for people to hang out and see there cars in the procession."

For more information visit Ride 4 Life Gladstone on Facebook.

If you or anyone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.