Bennett waits as Boyce extends lead in Callide

BOILERMAKER: LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce making his own signs to put up around the electorate. Contributed

LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce has tightened his grip on the seat after counting accelerated yesterday.

Mr Boyce was 1174 primary votes ahead of One Nation's Sharon Lohse on Tuesday night, but that lead extended to 1661 votes last night.

Support for Darren Blackwood is slipping, with the ALP candidate 591 votes behind Ms Lohse.

Mr Boyce said it could take up to next Tuesday's postal vote cut-off time before a winner is declared.

Counting has increased in Callide with 73.71 per cent of the electoral roll completed as of last night.

Only 59.74 per cent of votes had been counted up until Tuesday night.

The opposite can be said in the seat of Burnett, with votes being returned at a snail's pace with 85.07 per cent counted as of last night.

Only four per cent of votes have been counted in Burnett since 6.24pm on November 27.

Incumbent LNP member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett has increased his margin to 4587 votes ahead of One Nation's Ashley Lynch.

Mr Bennett isn't in a position to claim the seat yet, despite having the biggest swing towards a sitting LNP member, with a current gain of 4.6 per cent.

STATE OF PLAY (as at 6.30pm on Wednesday, Nov 29)

BURNETT: 85.07 per cent counted.

Stephen Bennett (LNP) - 11,915 votes (42.83 per cent)

Ashley Lynch (ONP) - 7328 (26.34 per cent)

Lee Harvey (ALP) - 7051 (25.34 per cent).

CALLIDE: 73.71 per cent counted.

Colin Boyce (LNP) - 7747 (32.5 per cent)

Sharon Lohse (ONP) - 6086 (25.53 per cent)

Darren Blackwood (ALP) - 5495 (23.05 per cent).