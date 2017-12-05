Bennett vents frustration with vote count delays

INCUMBENT Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett remains frustrated regarding the Electoral Commission of Queensland's apparent lack of progress in deciding the outcome of his seat following the November 25 state election.

Counting in the safe LNP seat stalled last week with only 6.88 per cent of the primary vote counted between 6.24pm on November 27 until 4.22pm on December 2, according to the ECQ website.

"I'm bitterly disappointed in the ECQ's apparent handling of this,” Mr Bennett said.

"It's been a bit hard for a week and a bit now not (being able) to keep up. I've been going down to the polling office at Bundaberg and all they've been doing every day is postal votes at 2pm for my seat.

"Even as early as (Monday) morning the two-party preferred hasn't commenced and I've been told by the returning officer there's no instruction from ECQ to start.

"I don't remember in the number of elections I've been involved in, it being as frustrating.”

Mr Bennett is 4663 votes ahead of One Nation's Ashley Lynch with 90.74 per cent counted.

"It looks like we're OK and we're starting to see some declared seats come to fruition,” he said.

"You get a little bit nervous about why the ECQ is delaying certain seats.”

STATE OF PLAY

Burnett: 90.74% counted