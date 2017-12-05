Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bennett vents frustration with vote count delays

WAITING IN THE WINGS: Burnett MP Stephen Bennett.
WAITING IN THE WINGS: Burnett MP Stephen Bennett. Eliza Goetze
MATT HARRIS
by

INCUMBENT Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett remains frustrated regarding the Electoral Commission of Queensland's apparent lack of progress in deciding the outcome of his seat following the November 25 state election.

Counting in the safe LNP seat stalled last week with only 6.88 per cent of the primary vote counted between 6.24pm on November 27 until 4.22pm on December 2, according to the ECQ website.

"I'm bitterly disappointed in the ECQ's apparent handling of this,” Mr Bennett said.

"It's been a bit hard for a week and a bit now not (being able) to keep up. I've been going down to the polling office at Bundaberg and all they've been doing every day is postal votes at 2pm for my seat.

"Even as early as (Monday) morning the two-party preferred hasn't commenced and I've been told by the returning officer there's no instruction from ECQ to start.

"I don't remember in the number of elections I've been involved in, it being as frustrating.”

Mr Bennett is 4663 votes ahead of One Nation's Ashley Lynch with 90.74 per cent counted.

"It looks like we're OK and we're starting to see some declared seats come to fruition,” he said.

"You get a little bit nervous about why the ECQ is delaying certain seats.”

STATE OF PLAY

Burnett: 90.74% counted

  • Stephen Bennett (LNP): 12,585 (42.43%)
  • Ashley Lynch (ONP): 7,922 (26.71%)
  • Tim Roberts (GRN): 1,661 (5.6%)
  • Lee Harvey (ALP): 7,491 (25.26%)
Gladstone Observer
Local jobs a priority for East Shores Stage 1B

Local jobs a priority for East Shores Stage 1B

Stage 1B development will create about 100 jobs during construction plus ongoing employment opportunities.

'Critical': 11 yo girl fights for life after Moranbah crash

A 17-year-old boy has died and three others have been injured after a single-vehicle crash near Moranbah.

The male driver, 17, has been killed as a result of head injuries

Mum's suggestion leads to handy East Shores addition

NEW ADDITION: Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan with Michelle Denniss and her daughter Shontae at the recently installed a custom-made change table at East Shores to improve accessibility for people with physical disabilities.

Mum suggests idea to GPC that will benefit many.

Rio Tinto Yarwun investigated for caustic contamination

Rio Tinto Yarwun increased production by 18% in the June quarter. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Rio Tinto has been issued a notice by DEHP.

Local Partners