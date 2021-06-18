Bennett has no words for Broncos shambles

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett offered up one simple sentence, loaded with meaning, when asked about the Broncos’ decision to offload boom forward Tevita Pangai Jnr.

After South Sydney had thrashed Brisbane 46-0 at Suncorp Stadium, Bennett was asked whether he was surprised the Broncos were prepared to let the Tongan international go.

The Broncos confirmed the shock move just prior to and during the round 15 clash, which reverberated around the NRL.

“He came here because of me and because he wanted to play here under me … but that was taken away from him,” Bennett said.

As Broncos coach Bennett had offered Pangai a lifeline when he was going nowhere at the Raiders.

In 2015 Pangai had asked his Canberra teammates for Bennett’s phone number and made an SOS call to the Broncos coach to turn around his career.

The rest is history; Pangai debuted under Bennett in 2016 and by 2018, when he had his best season, was one of the game’s most destructive forwards.

Bennett was sacked by the Broncos at the end of 2018 and ever since, Pangai has struggled to play with the consistency and discipline he showed under his old Brisbane coach. The pair could yet reunite if Bennett coaches in 2023 at a new Brisbane franchise, but Bennett was clearly alluding to the fact their successful partnership was broken by the Broncos board’s decision to dump him.

After the Broncos’ capitulation to the Rabbitohs, which saw them slide into last spot on the NRL ladder, coach Kevin Walters confirmed there would be a clean-out and overhaul of the club. Walters confirmed Pangai was one player who had been given permission to negotiate with other clubs.

Bennett coached the Broncos in 631 games and won six comps at the club he built. Privately he is dismayed at the state of the club and is gobsmacked at a raft of decisions that have seen the Broncos fall so far from the heights he took them to.

Wary of becoming a headline after a record-breaking South Sydney performance, he tried to hold his tongue when asked how he felt about seeing the Broncos in such a shambles.

“You haven’t got enough time for me to tell you, so move on,” he quipped.

He was next asked: do you think Kevin can turn it around? Has he got the tools here to do it?

Bennett’s response was simply … ”next question”.

Any advice for Kevin?

“No advice. I am struggling myself,” he shot back.

Bennett didn’t say exactly what he was expecting on his return to Suncorp Stadium to play the Broncos, the 200th time he had coached at the venue where he has so many fond memories.

“You never know what to expect anymore. I never expected 50-odd points against us three weeks ago. The game is pretty unpredictable at the moment,” he said.

“I came here expecting a tough game of football. That was part of our good start. We were conscious that they could come out and do a job on us, like when they nearly beat Penrith here and when they beat the Roosters.

“I thought they could have been on again tonight, but we prepared for that and got on top early.”

