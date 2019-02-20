Benefit show will have locals band together for worthy cause

Beautifully Broken 1770 will perform at the event on Saturday.

GLADSTONE Regional Council's Band Together benefit concert on Saturday will have residents entertained while supporting a good cause.

Country singer Adam Harvey will perform alongside local acts Kissing the Flint and Beautifully Broken 1770.

Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged residents to take advantage of a night of entertainment aimed at recognising community members, organisations and emergency service workers who went "above and beyond” during the recent bushfires.

"This event will be free for the community; however, we ask for donations where possible ... All funds raised throughout the night will go to the affected communities throughout the Gladstone Region,” Cr Burnett said.

Saturday's concert will run at the Wartburg Sports Grounds at Baffle Creek from 5.30pm-9pm.

Free return buses will run from Gladstone, Mount Larcom, Agnes Water and 1770.

To book call 4972 2822.