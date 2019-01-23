Beneficiaries named for 2019 Mayor's Charity Ball

NIGHT OUT: The 2017 Gladstone Mayor's Charity Ball.

NIGHT OUT: The 2017 Gladstone Mayor's Charity Ball. Paul Braven GLA140517MAYORS

GLADSTONE Regional Council has announced four beneficiaries for the 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball.

Port Curtis District Scouts, Gladstone Community Linking Agency, Zonta Club of Gladstone and Creative Recycling Gladstone are the successful recipients.

"The Mayor's Charity Ball is held every two years and brings the community together socially to raise funds for local charities," Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"The event offers residents a chance to enjoy a night out and enjoy food, drinks and entertainment in a gala atmosphere.

"This is a great chance to relax, have some fun and contribute towards fundraising to benefit groups in our community."

The biennial ball receives sponsorship support from local businesses and is expected to attract about 400 people.

"This will be the fourth, biennial, Mayor's Charity Ball with fundraising in previous years having collectively raised more than $300,000 for local charities," Cr Burnett said.

The 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on May 11 from 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased here.