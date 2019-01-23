Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NIGHT OUT: The 2017 Gladstone Mayor's Charity Ball.
NIGHT OUT: The 2017 Gladstone Mayor's Charity Ball. Paul Braven GLA140517MAYORS
News

Beneficiaries named for 2019 Mayor's Charity Ball

MATT HARRIS
by
23rd Jan 2019 4:30 PM

GLADSTONE Regional Council has announced four beneficiaries for the 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball.

Port Curtis District Scouts, Gladstone Community Linking Agency, Zonta Club of Gladstone and Creative Recycling Gladstone are the successful recipients.

"The Mayor's Charity Ball is held every two years and brings the community together socially to raise funds for local charities," Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"The event offers residents a chance to enjoy a night out and enjoy food, drinks and entertainment in a gala atmosphere.

"This is a great chance to relax, have some fun and contribute towards fundraising to benefit groups in our community."

The biennial ball receives sponsorship support from local businesses and is expected to attract about 400 people.

"This will be the fourth, biennial, Mayor's Charity Ball with fundraising in previous years having collectively raised more than $300,000 for local charities," Cr Burnett said.

The 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on May 11 from 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased here.

More Stories

creative recycling gladstone community linking agency mayor matt burnett mayor's charity ball port curtis district scouts santos glng zonta club of gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Police find drugs, knuckle dusters in car search

    premium_icon Police find drugs, knuckle dusters in car search

    Crime TWO Gladstone Region men have been arrested and charged after police allegedly found methylamphetamine and knuckle dusters in their car.

    • 23rd Jan 2019 4:15 PM
    New owners to take the reins of Limestone Clothing

    premium_icon New owners to take the reins of Limestone Clothing

    Business The clothing store has been a Calliope staple.

    In a crabby mood? This 'quirky' Australia Day event may help

    premium_icon In a crabby mood? This 'quirky' Australia Day event may help

    News Sometimes they race, 'often they just sit there'.

    What's on offer at the TAFE Careers Expo?

    premium_icon What's on offer at the TAFE Careers Expo?

    News CQUniversity is holding the event at the Gladstone City campus.