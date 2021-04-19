Bender after break-up leads to drink-driving offence

A Gladstone man who went on a whiskey-fuelled bender after an unexpected break-up with his fiance appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Jaise Shane Allen, 45, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Allen’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead.

At 7.20pm on March 14, police were conducting patrols when they observed a car driving on Harvey Rd, Gladstone, and intercepted it on Scholes Way, Kirkwood.

Allen submitted to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.

When questioned, Allen made admissions to drinking six cans of Jack Daniels between 4pm and 7.10pm.

Allen told police he was driving to his house after going out to get food and had no emergent reason for driving.

Allen almost fell out of his vehicle and police had to help him walk to the police vehicle so he did not fall over.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.255.

Allen’s duty lawyer said Allen’s unexpected separation from his fiance of several years was the reason for his actions on that day.

Mr Muirhead said he had to take into consideration the high reading, despite the fact Allen had no criminal history of any kind.

Allen was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for two months with a conviction recorded.

