BEND AND SNAP: Legally Blonde tickets selling fast

Tickets are selling fast for the stage show production of Legally Blonde, to be held at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre later this month.

Tickets are selling fast for the stage show production of Legally Blonde, to be held at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre later this month.

There is only a fortnight remaining for the community to ‘bend and snap’ up Legally Blone the Musical tickets.

Legally Blonde The Musical is based off the 2001 film Legally Blonde, which follows the

transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Five performances will take place at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre (GECC), running from February 25-27 and March 5-6.

Gladstone region councillor Natalia Muszkat said tickets can be purchased online via the GECC website or by phoning the GECC Box Office on 4972 2822.

“There’s always a keen sense of excitement and anticipation in the air when it comes to community musicals and we saw that in 2019 with the production of Anything Goes,” Cr Muszkat said.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

“Fast forward to 2021 and the hype surrounding Legally Blonde The Musical continues to grow, so I’d encourage everyone to snap up some tickets before they sell out.

“This production features a local cast of 40 talented performers who have been rehearsing under the watchful eye of experienced director Jeannine Butler.”

Tickets to Legally Blonde The Musical start from $20 each with a full list of pricing available online.

Call the GECC Box Office on 4972 2822 to secure your tickets today.

More Gladstone stories:

– Marijuana was just sprouting when police found it

– Inland rail ‘a dog of a project’: Senator Chisholm

– Top songs to make love to this Valentine’s Day