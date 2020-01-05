Bench to honour park caretaker

A GLADSTONE matriarch will have her contribution to a parklands honoured by having a bench named after her.

At the most recent Gladstone Regional Council meeting, the councillors accepted the proposal to place the words ‘Helen’s Rest’ on a plaque on a bench seat at Lion’s Park honouring Helen Geddes.

The request was made by her daughter.

According to the application, Helen tended to and was the sole caretaker of the old Lion’s Park, turf nursery and old cemetery.

“The park looked very tired when Helen took over from her predecessors, yet she would proudly move hoses and sprinklers around to keep the park green and tidy,” it stated.

The application also mentioned that Lion’s Park was a place Helen held dear.

The councillors unanimously agreed to name the bench after Helen and add the name to the Approved Name’s register.