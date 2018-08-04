Benaraby school fair set to 'sail' with fun activities

SETTING SAIL: Year 5 students Kiara Purcell, Grace Cornwell and Sarah Shewan (left) and Darcy Bird, Harley Beale and Orion Pedwell (right) with their boats that will be used during the Benaraby School State Fair Boat Bash.

THE Benaraby State School Country Fair is gearing up to be one of the best ever with lots of fun activities for all ages.

Expect traditional fair activities such as dodgems, cup and saucer rides, super slide, rock wall, willy the worm and lots more.

There will be hot food, animal encounters, live music, ever-popular cent sale with plenty on offer for the whole family.

One of the must-see events will be the students' Benaraby Boat Bash to open up the fair festivities.

The school students have designed and build the boats and are all set to race them through an obstacle course.

For the boat bash will be Master of Ceremonies Darryl Branthwite and Liz Cunningham will to compare the race.

The event enables the students to develop their technological and construction education and have some fun at the same time.

The students then get to run the race again on Monday as a test of the durability of their boats.

The fair is one of the community's largest events of the year and goes from 9am-3pm on August 12.

Money raised goes to the school to improve facilities and resources for the benefit of students and teachers.

Tickets are available from the office prior for $30 per person or on the day for $35 each and covers the rides all day.

Entry fee is adults $2 and children free.

Market stalls are still available and can Contact Julie Withoos 0409702003 or email steve.withoos@bigpond.com