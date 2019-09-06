Benaraby round to see number of drivers from regional areas

GETTIN' DIRTY: Mark Boyd at the Central Coast Car Club dirt twilight Khanacross at Benaraby Motorsports Complex in June.

GETTIN' DIRTY: Mark Boyd at the Central Coast Car Club dirt twilight Khanacross at Benaraby Motorsports Complex in June. Matt Taylor GLA010619KHANA

MOTORSPORT: Round three of the Central Coast Car Club Gladstone Dirt Khanacross is on from 3pm tomorrow, tonight and into about noon on Sunday.

CCCC (Gladstone) driver and event co-ordinator Jamie Overend expects the twilight competition to have some exciting action.

"Competitor numbers are expected to be around 20 across both days of competition with local drivers Paul Murfet, Arron Crowhurst, Brenden Forrest, and Jake Martin jostling for class wins,” he said.

"This round will see a number of drivers from regional areas return including Blackwater, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

"Junior driver Kobi Martin will be fighting for 'Junior' class honours among a number of up-and-coming juniors looking to improve on their driving skills.”

Classes for competition are based on engine capacity and vehicle type which include 2WD production, 4WD production, and off-road specials.

"The track has had some work done since the last event with drainage added to a couple of low lying sections,” Overend said.

The layout combines a lot of tight twisting corners and hairpins with a couple of open sections that really flow nicely.

Consistency is key and the driver who completes all the tests in the quickest overall time wins their respective class.

Spectator entry is free.