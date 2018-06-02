Benaraby landfill generating electricity from garbage gas

STACKS UP: Cr Glenn Churchill and GRC's Waste Manager Shane Coleman in front of the Gas to Power generator

STACKS UP: Cr Glenn Churchill and GRC's Waste Manager Shane Coleman in front of the Gas to Power generator Greg Bray

ENOUGH electricity for 1600 Gladstone homes is being produced at the Benaraby Landfill from our rubbish.

Councillor Glenn Churchill said dealing with excess methane gas is an ongoing problem for all landfills.

"When excessive amounts of food are thrown out it rots and creates methane," he said.

"The gas to power unit was seen as the best solution for council to deal with the methane build up."

The unit was built by LGI who have installed 23 landfill gas extraction power systems around Australia.

Benaraby's landfill was chosen after testing revealed it had the largest volume of greenhouse gas build up.

LGI's Jarryd Doran said the Benaraby gas power generation system was designed to run for more than 25 years.

"Each landfill has a finite amount of gas," he said.

"If no more rubbish was to be dumped at Benaraby, within three to five years the volume and quality of gas will start to decline."

The gas is collected in wells around the landfill and a series of interconnecting pipes connected to a vacuum blower draw the gas to the engine.

The gas is dried and contaminants removed before it is used to fuel the V20 motor which powers a generator connected to the grid.

"The unit creates over 1MW of power each day," Mr Doran said.

"To put that into perspective that's the same amount of electricity generated from 15000 solar panels."

The unit has reduced greenhouse emissions from the landfill by 60 per cent.

Cr Churchill said the community has an expectation that council is pro-active when it comes to these kind of initiatives.

"In addition to gas to power generator a 1.5MW solar project has been proposed for the space at the front of the Benaraby landfill," he said.

Part of the proposal are electric car recharging power points.

"We have to keep providing innovative projects which are wins for the council, the community and the environment."