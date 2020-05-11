Benaraby driver education facility marks 2nd birthday

Benaraby Driver Education Facility President Erica Quantrill with the Toyota Camry she trained in learning defensive driving skills.

BEFORE Erica Quantrill took the Roadcraft course at the Benaraby Driver Education Facility she was unaware of just how many risks drivers faced everyday behind the wheel.

Now the driver of 35 years said she felt much more confident behind the wheel after learning emergency braking, crash avoidance and wet-road skills.

“The Roadcraft Driver education course is so valuable for people of all ages,” Ms Quantrill said.

“After doing the two-day course my awareness of risks on the road have been heightened and I have been given new techniques to practise to become a safer and more aware driver.”

The Benaraby Driver Education Facility president is just one of hundreds of drivers who have completed Roadcraft courses at the facility, which just celebrated its second birthday.

“I came into this role because I believe the product that Roadcraft have is an essential service provision,” Ms Quantrill said.

“L- and P-platers haven’t been taught these techniques to identify hazards before they are on top of them and they are also taught to pay attention every single day to stay safe on the road.”

The facility was built in 2018 with funding from the Federal Government, the Gladstone Regional Council and the Calliope and District community branch of the Bendigo Bank.

The facility includes a bitumen area for vehicle dynamics, areas for braking and wet-curve activities, four-wheel drive training tracks and an administration building with reception and office, kitchen, first aid and training rooms.

A not-for-profit entity, the facility’s primary aim is to reduce road trauma through proactive Roadcraft Driver Training.

Two-day courses at the facility cost $490 per person and are held with a one-to-four ratio of instructor to drivers.

For more information visit the Benaraby Driver Education Facility Facebook page.