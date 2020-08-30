Benaraby driver education can save lives

A participant in a driver education course at the Benaraby Driver Education facility practises wet curve braking techniques.

AFTER a COVID imposed shutdown the Benaraby Driver Education Facility is up and running again with courses starting from this weekend.

With the current road toll in Central Queensland climbing, Flynn Federal MP Ken O’Dowd has reminded people of the valuable skills they can learn at the facility.

“We’ve got a very good driving school at Benaraby,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“That should be better used than it is by young people.

“I encourage young people, if they want to learn to drive on highways or around town they should do the course.

“The facilities are there at Benaraby, they are very well equipped there to teach the next generation of drivers all the skills they need, and they should use it.”

Benaraby Driver Education Facility president Erica Quantrill said instructors are ready to teach young drivers valuable, lifesaving skills behind the wheel through the Roadcraft training.

“Benaraby Driver Education Facility is delighted to announce that Driver Education Courses were able to restart at their Facility at the beginning of August after a four month hiatus due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions,” Ms Quantrill said.

“Over the next few months we will be hosting courses for a range of different drivers including Learners, those with Provisional or Open Licences, High School Students as well as industry employees.”

Participants completing a Roadcraft driver education course at the Benaraby Driver Education Facility.

Like all current social events, COVID-19 health and safety restriction will strictly apply.

The Benaraby Driver Education Facility was jointly funded by the CQ Motorsports Committee, Gladstone Regional Council, the Federal Government and the Calliope and District Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank.

The construction phase was jointly funded with the Australian Government investing $598,000 and council contributing $348,000.

The project received $250,000 in seed funding from Calliope and District Enterprises, which operates the Calliope and District Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank.

“All courses will be conducted in alignment with our COVID-19 Work Health and Safety Plan,” Ms Quantrill said.

“With the end of the year fast approaching we are especially keen to explore with individuals, parents, grandparents, schools and businesses how training at the Benaraby Driver Education Facility can help keep people you care about safe on the road in 2021 and for the rest of their driving history.

“Gift vouchers for courses are available to purchase which are an ideal Christmas gift for your child or grandchild.”

For more information visit the Benaraby Driver Education Facility Facebook page.

