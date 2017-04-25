BENARABY DRAG STRIP WILL COME ALIVE

ALL FIRED UP: Kaylee Bugden, Sam Mann, Linden Mann, Jack Holt and Logan Byers.

MOTOR SPORT: Drag racing returns to the Benaraby track this Friday and Saturday with perfect weather forecast across the two days.

It is the third round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association because the actual second round was washed out back on March 31 and April 1.

The first round was way back on February 24-25 and the drivers are champing at the bit to get behind the wheel.

Offstreet is on this Friday from 6pm with gates to open from 5pm and admission prices are adults and children 13-16 ($10), members ($5) and kids under-13 free.

Saturday will bring a full day and night of racing across all classes. Gates will open from 10am with qualifying between 1pm-5pm and finals starting at 5.30pm.

Cameron Kaddatz hopes to make a successful return in the Street class.

"I'm looking to getting back out there and it's my first race since October last year,” Kaddatz said.

"The main thing is to have fun and keep the car off the street.”

Kaddatz hopes to have his XR8 Falcon roaring when the whips are cracking on Saturday night.

His mate Sam Mann will be in his Holden Calais in the Streets and the friendly rivalry will have the traditional Ford versus Holden feel to it.

He runs Sam's Garage and has been a sponsor for several years which includes Kaddatz.

"I'm here for fun and Cameron is my best mate and we help each other out and I also fix his car,” Mann said.

Kaylee Bugden hopes to follow in her older brother Keenan's footsteps as she will make her debut the Junior Dragster class.

"I'm looking forward to just racing in general and my family got me into racing,” she said.

Her dad Steve Bugden races in the Super Comp which is the top bracket.

"I advise the kids to be focused and be discipline and it's about repeating performances,” he said.

Joining Kaylee in the Junior Dragsters is Logan Byers and he said that he wants his brother to try out the sport.

Meanwhile the next event on the CQDRA calender is on May 19-20.

The full program of events can be seen on the www.benarabyraceway.com website.