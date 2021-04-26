Menu
QLD_CM_LIFESTYLE_GCNEWS
Ben Roberts-Smith ‘takes leave’ from Seven job

by Mitchell Van Homrigh and Josh Hanrahan
26th Apr 2021 2:03 PM
Australia's most decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith will take leave from his role with the Seven Network ahead of his personal defamation case against Nine Entertainment.

The Victoria Cross recipient is suing Nine over a series of stories he claimed portrayed him as a war criminal.

Mr Roberts-Smith had been working as the general manager of 7Queensland but will be away from the role until at least September.

Ben Roberts-Smith in Brisbane. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Seven Chief Executive Officer James Warburton told network staff the move was in the best interests of Mr Roberts-Smith and the media company.

"I wanted to let you know that Ben Roberts-Smith will take leave from his role as General Manager, Seven Brisbane and 7Queensland, to focus on his upcoming legal matters," Mr Warburton wrote.

"Ben's leave will start today. Ben and I believe the mutual decision is best for both him and our company.

"We expect Ben to return to his role upon completion of his defamation proceedings. As the trial is currently set down for eight weeks, it's likely this won't be until after August."

 

 

 

Seven West Media Managing Director and CEO James Warburton.
Mr Roberts-Smith has become embroiled in a series of shocking allegations aired in the media - which he strongly denies.

He is suing Nine Newspapers - the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age - for defamation over articles that said the AFP was investigating allegations he was involved in killing six Afghans outside of combat while deployed in the Middle East.

The allegations include that he pushed a handcuffed farmer off a cliff.

The newspapers also alleged he was being investigated for punching a woman in the face in Australia in 2018.

The former soldier delivered a scathing attack on the Australian Defence Force's top brass for their "disgusting" treatment of veterans and "staggering" lack of direction.

He said military commanders had run Australia's longest-ever conflict in Afghanistan from the safety and comfort of Dubai without ever having a campaign strategy.

 

 

Roberts-Smith with Seven Chairman and owner Kerry Stokes and Ryan Stokes. Picture: Luke Marsden.
