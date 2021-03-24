Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alleged killer Ben Hoffmann will not face a murder trial next week after his legal team made a last minute application in the Supreme Court
Alleged killer Ben Hoffmann will not face a murder trial next week after his legal team made a last minute application in the Supreme Court
Crime

Ben Hoffmann murder trial delayed by six months

by Jason Walls
24th Mar 2021 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALLEGED Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann will not face trial for another five months after his legal team requested more time for him to read the brief of evidence against him.

Hoffmann was due to stand trial in the Supreme Court on four counts of murder starting this Monday before his lawyer, Jon Tippett QC, successfully applied for a last minute adjournment on Wednesday.

Mr Tippett said Hoffmann had been on the phone to him as often as twice a day wanting to discuss the case after having only received the final brief six days ago.

"He instructs me that he has not had a proper opportunity to read and take into account all matters in the brief and he is therefore at a disadvantage," he said.

"He tells me that he's been unable to read the whole of the brief but he's been making his way through it and there are matters that concern him."

Chief Justice Michael Grant accepted the interests of a fair trial required that Hoffmann have a chance to get across the case against him and "reluctantly" adjourned the trial until September 20.

jason.walls1@news.com.au

Originally published as Ben Hoffmann murder trial delayed by six months

ben hoffmann court crime murder

Just In

    Just In

      Bizarre photo of NSW floods

      Bizarre photo of NSW floods
      • 24th Mar 2021 12:14 PM

      Top Stories

        Paramedics assess child at Calliope crash

        Premium Content Paramedics assess child at Calliope crash

        News Paramedics assessed a child after a two-vehicle crash in Calliope on Wednesday morning.

        Helmet-less Calliope motorcycle rider fronts court

        Premium Content Helmet-less Calliope motorcycle rider fronts court

        Crime Denton was riding a motorbike on Canal St, Calliope.

        ‘Urban plaza’ designs confirmed for Clinton skate park

        Premium Content ‘Urban plaza’ designs confirmed for Clinton skate park

        Council News The Clinton skate park will become a key destination for youth.

        ‘I crave silence’: Stalker sentenced in District Court

        Premium Content ‘I crave silence’: Stalker sentenced in District Court

        Crime “Your behaviour was serious and caused significant emotional harm.”