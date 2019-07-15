Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Currie.
Ben Currie.
Horses

Ben Currie's disqualification, fine reduced after review

15th Jul 2019 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INTERNAL review of five prohibited substance charges for disqualified Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie has confirmed the stewards' original guilty decision, and reduced the penalty from three years disqualification to three years and 3 months and reduced his $45,000 fine to $10,000.

Today's internal review decision has reduced Mr Currie's current cumulative disqualification period to 6 years and 3 months and a fine of $10,000.

This includes two years and three months after being found guilty of the five prohibited substance charges, two-and-a-half years after he was found guilty of two charges of improper action following an investigation into text messages relating to the intention to use an electronic apparatus capable of affecting the performance of two horses, and 18 months for 12 breaches of the rules of racing.

ben currie queensland racing integrity commission toowoomba racing
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Mounting safety concerns for Calliope intersection

    premium_icon Mounting safety concerns for Calliope intersection

    News 'We have schoolchildren getting on the bus of a morning and afternoon being ferried to Gladstone who get off the bus on the highway'

    • 15th Jul 2019 5:00 PM
    FOOD CHALLENGES: What's on offer across Gladstone?

    premium_icon FOOD CHALLENGES: What's on offer across Gladstone?

    Food & Entertainment If your heart and your stomach agree, look at our list

    PHOTOS: Aus Navy sub's quick stopover in Gladstone

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Aus Navy sub's quick stopover in Gladstone

    News Find out how long the HMAS Farncomb will stay in Gladstone

    Gladstone business openings, closures and changes in 2019

    premium_icon Gladstone business openings, closures and changes in 2019

    Business How the Gladstone business environment has changed.