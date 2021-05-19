Ben Barba named in AFL curtain-raiser match in Cairns

Fallen NRL star-turned Australian Rules goal kicker Ben Barba has been named to play in a Queensland representative football match.

Barba will play alongside former Essendon midfielder Jake Long for the North Queensland side at Cazaly Stadium, which will act as the curtain-raiser for St Kilda's round 13 clash with Sydney on June 12.

Former Northern Blues VFL player Luke Morgan and Geelong forward Gary Rohan's brother Ashley will also feature for North Queensland.

Barba leads the AFL Mackay league goal kicking with 34 goals in five games this season, which brings his total to 66 goals in 12 games since switching codes.

The promising NRL star was banned from the league in 2019 following a public nuisance incident in Townsville.

The QRL in August last year approved his return to the league but the talented goal-kicker has continued in the Aussie Rules sphere in Mackay.

Retired Melbourne livewire Aaron Davey will coach the North Queensland side against South Queensland.

Queensland's community football manager Barry Gibson said it was a new-look side that can bring some extra excitement to the game.

"There are a lot of new faces in the NQ team this year, with coach Aaron Davey keen to have a side that can play a fast brand of footy on the open expanses of Cazaly's Stadium," he said.

A close contest is expected, with South Queensland having won the last four contests between the sides.

"There's a strong sense that this year's game could be the closest since the first game back in 2014, when a solitary goal separated the two combatants," Gibson said.

"There's some quality names among their group, with numerous players boasting AFL, VFL and NEAFL experience."