Former NRL player Ben Barba leaving Townsville Magistrates Court back in March. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Crime

Case drags on: Barba’s partner finalising facts for court

by SAM BIDEY
7th May 2019 1:46 PM
DISGRACED former rugby league star Ben Barba's long term partner will review her statement of facts as the one-time Dally M medallist's court proceedings returned to Townsville.

Barba's appearance was not required as lawyer David Bowers sought an adjournment for the prosecution and defence to reach an agreement on the facts of the case.

The sacked North Queensland Cowboy is charged with two counts of public nuisance relating to an alleged incident at The Ville Resort and Casino.

The incident is understood to have involved a violent altercation with Barba and his long-term partner Ainslie Currie.

The matter was last heard in Townsville on March 22 when defence lawyer Campbell MacCullum had the former fullback's charges adjourned to Mackay Magistrates Court but said Barba would be pleading guilty.

Barba addressed the media outside court that day, proclaiming he was keen to move on with his life.

"The only way (sic) I can do is move forward now and get on with my life," Barba said.

"I guess be a regular human being and try to enjoy my job."

Mr Bowers said the matter had been returned to Townsville for conferencing which had been progressing.

"It is just a matter of finalising the aggrieved's statement of facts," Mr Bowers said.

Magistrate Cathy Wadley adjourned the court proceedings until May 23.

Barba will not be required to appear in court on that date.

