Ben Affleck and actress lover split

Ben Affleck speaks out about alcoholism and divorce

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have split.

The Knives Out actress, 32, moved in with the Oscar winner, 48, into his Los Angeles mansion last year just months after they began dating, as their relationship got serious during the coronavirus pandemic.

But following recent rumours that the couple was drifting apart, a source told People on Monday that they have indeed gone separate ways after being together for almost a year.

It comes after the young actress was seen flashing a huge ring on her engagement finger in November on the set of their movie, Deep Water.

The source revealed: "Ben is no longer dating Ana.

"She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

A second source added: "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable.

"They are in different points in their lives and there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home.

"They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

The sad news comes just two days after a source told InTouch that the "honeymoon phase" was over "when they moved in together."

The source explained: "Ana rocketed to stardom since dating Ben and has a bunch of movies lined up.

"She's young, ambitious and her career will always come first.

"While Ben wants her to succeed, he's needy and feels lost and lonely when she's off gallivanting the world without him."

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly split after one year together. Picture: Instagram

According to another insider, Affleck's dynamic with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 48, has heavily impacted his new relationship.

"(Garner's) whole life revolved around Ben and the kids when they were married," the insider said.

"That's what he's used to, but Ana is more independent."

Affleck and Garner had a highly-publicised marriage from 2005 until their divorce in 2018 following his cheating scandal.

Together, they share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, as well as eight-year-old son, Samuel.

The source continued: "Jen is an over protective mum and because of Ben's past, (she can be) a little overbearing and interfering at times. I don't think she realises it though."

Another insider said tension has been caused in Affleck and de Armas' relationship from Garner's interactions with the latest Hollywood It-girl.

"(Garner) isn't interested in getting to know Ana on a personal level and that can come across as stand-offish.

"Her children are her main focus and she wants to avoid any disruption in their lives. She likes everything to be very structured.

"Ana won't tolerate Ben's neediness in the same way Jen did, and they've gotten into huge fights about it since living together.

"Ben and Ana were inseparable at the beginning."

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas pictured with a friend.

The split speculation came less than two months after the couple spent their first Thanksgiving together at his Los Angeles home.

He hosted the holiday meal with de Armas and his three kids in attendance.

The couple went public with their relationship in early 2020, after meeting on the set of Deep Water in November 2019.

Days later they were spotted arm-in-arm as they walked with Seraphina and Samuel.

The group looked happy showed up to a Santa Monica, California park with the pre-teen riding a bike around.

