This week Maryborough State High School student Tayesha Huggett should have been celebrating her 15th birthday.

Instead, her devastated family are planning her funeral.

The Howard teen took her own life earlier this month, the latest in a number of suicides involving young people that have shaken the Fraser Coast.

Her sister, Chi Magee, turned 21 the day before her sister’s birthday on April 27.

They should have been celebrating together.

Tayesha, known by the family as Tay, loved being an aunty to Chi’s little boy.

She lived with her brother and father in Howard.

Tay was close to her family, confiding in Chi about her struggles.

“I used to talk to her a lot when something was wrong,” Chi said.

“She would come to me about what she was feeling and I’d give her advice.

“This time she didn’t.”

Tay was known for her smile.

She was “always making jokes, imitations, always laughing and smiling,” Chi said.

Their mother, who suffered from mental health issues, had died last year of organ failure after a life of substance abuse.

It was a loss the family had to deal with together, although her children had never really lived with her while growing up, Chi said.

Tay had struggled at school, but liked being among her friends.

She had been keen to start working and wanted to find work in aged care.

Tay always put others first, Chi said.

In the aftermath of her death, friends had shared their memories of her with the family.

“A lot of people are saying how beautiful she was, how she always made them smile,” Chi said.

“She would always make them smile and light up their world.

“Things won’t be the same without her.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family pay for Tay’s funeral.

It has already raised more than $11,000.

Leftover funds will be donated to mental health support organisations.

Do you need help? Contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Originally published as Beloved teen latest victim of region’s suicide crisis