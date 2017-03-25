30°
Former Gladstone councillor, volunteer remembered in tribute

25th Mar 2017 9:45 AM Updated: 10:33 AM
Gordon Mossman with his wife, Val.
Gordon Mossman with his wife, Val. Contributed

MAN of the land, tireless volunteer and beloved local Gordon Mossman passed away on February 26. He was described as a great man with a cheeky nature, who always saw fun in life.

Here, his son Neville tells Gordon's story, from milking the poddy calves before school, to being a top Boyne Valley dairy producer, to volunteering at his local church:

Gordon's parents, Fred and Vida, bought Kanangra, a 600 acre soldier settlement block of Mike Polley's, in 1924 and here they formed a dairy farm.

On this property they raised three sons; Henry Peter born 1924, Fred Gordon (known as Gordon) born 1925, and Arnold Ray born 1928. Gordon was born on the December 5 at the Bayview Hospital in Gladstone.

Gordon completed all his schooling from Kanangra, where he had to help with the milking and feed the poddy calves before he went to school.

He quite often got the cane for being late to school as having to do half a day's work before school did not seem a good enough excuse! Gordon did not have many good things to say about his school days.

When Gordon left school at 14 years of age, his parents sent him to Mount Jacob to bail water for the cattle.

This was approximately a ten mile ride on horseback, with a split bag to carry enough supplies for a week.

He would camp in the old hut and harness a draft horse (to drive the bailing apparatus) and return home once a week for more supplies.

Gordon's mum Vida died in 1951, aged 54.

Gordon's cousin Jack Mossman and his wife Pearl (nee Dahtler) owned a shop in Ubobo. Pearl's younger sister, Valerie Berys Dahtler, worked atthe shop.

As it was a bucks camp at the farm, Gordon volunteered to do the shopping and he would go up to the Ubobo shop and purchase one item at a time.

It was this that brought Val and Gordon together.

Gordon only owned a push bike at the time, so he used to borrow his father's car to take his girlfriend Val to the pictures and local dances on Saturday nights.

When Gordon and Val decided to get married, Gordon had to ask for Val's father's consent (as she was only 18). Val's father, George Dahtler, knew Gordon was going to ask for his consent soon.

If anyone knew George Dahtler, they would know what a torment he was and his reply was an abrupt "no!" He left Gordon to stew on his answer for a while and then finally gave his consent.

Gordon and Val were married at St Luke's Anglican Church at Ubobo on December 18, 1953.

After a reception at the old Ubobo Hall they honeymooned at Mackay.

The first few months of their married life they lived at Carinya, sharing the one house with Gordon's father and two brothers until they got their own house built in 1954.

Gordon share-farmed with his brother Henry until 1959, when Gordon and Val bought The Springs on Cedarvale Rd, Ubobo.

Gordon and Val had three sons and one daughter.

Neville was born November 1954, Luke born February 1957, Shayne born November 1958 and Kathryn born February 1961.

When the partnership with Henry dissolved in 1959, Carinya was the top producing dairy in the Boyne Valley. Gordon dairy farmed at The Springs until 1965.

There were dry years and the cows were poor.

Gordon's son Neville can remember his father having a makeshift "cow hospital" under the fig trees, where Gordon would handfeed the cows and lift them to their feet everyday.

Gordon put Brahman cross bulls in with his Illawarra herd and went ringbarking. He ringbarked Milton for the Olives.

Gordon's father bought 2600 acres on the eastern side of the river, and Gordon and Ernie Young ringbarked, sucker bashed and tordoned that country until they had the regrowth beat.

He also ringbarked Kanangra"and his own place at The Springs. If you fly over the Boyne Valley you can pick out where Gordon has been... he had a habit of not leaving too many trees.

A habit that his family is reaping the benefits of to this day. Gordon used to say when he was at school, you were taught to kill trees.

Nowadays you are taught to plant them.

Gordon and Val were just starting to get on their feet in the early 1970s when the cattle prices crashed overnight.

He rode it out for a couple of years until 1976 when he got a job at the Gladstone Power Station for two and a half years.

Those two and a half years were a big eye opener for Gordon with different work ethics to what he knew. Gordon, along with his sons Luke and Neville and daughter Kathryn, shared a house in Martin St, Gladstone during this time.

Gordon and his sons would travel back to The Springs on Friday afternoons to work the property.

Cattle prices eventually improved in 1978 and Gordon came home to The Springs. Working at the Power Station was the first time Gordon had saved money and he came out of the "beef depression" free of debt.

In 1978 his daughter Kathryn married Dick Snowdon, in 1979 Shayne married Helen Boneham and in 1981 Luke married Robyn Sorrensen.

In the next ten years Gordon and Val were blessed with eight beautiful grandchildren: Kellie, Dustan and Brant, Shaun, Joshua and Je

nna, Jacqui and Zane. All of these grandchildren have fond memories of their grandfather and The Springs. Their favourite memories include feeding the weaners in the landrover, milking the cow, putting out licks for the cattle and different other chores around the property.

Gordon's father passed away in 1986 and Gordon inherited his river country. From this time on Gordon fattened his steers instead of selling stores.

Sitting on the mantel piece in Gordon's home are several trophies he won at the Monto Fat Cattle Show Sale.

Before Gordon and Val retired, they did some travelling.

They toured 17 countries in Europe, and the British Isles, New Zealand, Tasmania, and most of mainland Australia.

In 1993, Gordon and Val's second son Luke was tragically killed in a car accident leaving behind a wife Robyn, and two young children Jacqui and Zane. Luke was working for Gordon at the time and lived at Yalwarra with his family.

Gordon retired to Drynan Dr, Calliope in 2001, and sold The Springs to his sons Shayne and Neville in 2008.

Gordon was very involved in the community. He was secretary of the Ubobo Progress Association for 25 years, The Boyne Valley Fire Brigade secretary for 15 years.

Gordon was a councillor on the Calliope Shire Council for six years from 1979-1985.

Gordon was heavily involved in the shifting of St Luke's Church from Littlemore to Ubobo just in time to get married in it, before the windows were fitted! Gordon and Val were the first couple to be married in this church.

Gordon was a staunch supporter of the church until he left Ubobo.

Upon retiring to Calliope, he would regularly trim the hedges of the Calliope Anglican Church until he became too frail to continue.

On December 18, 2013 Gordon and Val celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at St Luke's Anglican Church. They renewed their vows at the church and celebrated with family and friends at the Boyne Valley Discovery Centre.

Gordon lived at Drynan Dr until July 2016, when he went into the care of Blue Care's Edenvale Nursing Home. Gordon passed away on the February 26, 2017, aged 91.

Gordon is survived by his wife Val, Neville, Shayne and Helen, Robyn, Kathryn and Dick, eight grandchildren; Kellie and Brett, Dustan and Angelina, Brant and Bianca, Shaun and Alicia, Josh and Lisa, Jenna and Kireon, Jacqui and Gavin, Zane and Stacey and twenty great-grandchildren.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  obituary

