Whitney and Britney Chicken Divas
News

Beloved book event goes virtual amid COVID-19

Staff writers
24th May 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BELOVED children’s book event National Simultaneous Storytime will go virtual this year.

The event will celebrate its 20th anniversary with the reading of Whitney and Britney Chicken Divas by Lucinda Gifford.

The annual event celebrates Australian authors and illustrators and is read simultaneously in schools, libraries, bookshops and homes around the country.

Gladstone Region Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck said that while there will be no physical events held this year due to COVID-19, children of the Gladstone Region can still have fun.

“This year’s National Simultaneous Storytime will be delivered differently with a book reading to be posted on Gladstone Regional Libraries’ Facebook page at 11am on Wednesday 27 May,” Councillor Goodluck said.

Last year’s event saw more than 1.1 million participants at over 11,550 locations across the globe.

For more information, go to Gladstone Regional Libraries on Facebook for the latest information.

gladstone regional library national simultaneous storytime
Gladstone Observer

