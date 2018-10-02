Belly dancing lessons makes a return to the region

Melanie Achilles will resume her Veils of Arabia belly dancing classes next week. She is pictured with one of the class attendees, Leanne Tudman. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

BELLY dancing has no stereotypes or boundaries, according to Gladstone dance teacher Melanie Achilles.

The dancer has seen 80-year-olds shimmy shake and hip-drop across the dance floor, and says you could too.

The Veils of Arabia owner is offering beginners classes from next week with plans to teach dancers a whole dance routine.

The classes will start in Gladstone on Tuesday, October 9, at the QCWA Hall in Oaka Lane at 6.30pm.

Ms Achilles said everyone was welcome but the classes were a big hit for women aged between 30 and 35.

"A lot of the women do it for fitness,” she said.

"It is really good for balance and flexibility as well as toning up muscles.”

Ms Achilles has been belly dancing since 1999 and said at first it was not easy.

"It's more of an art than just pumping weights at the gym,” she said.

"But as long as you're having fun that's the only thing that matters.”

Ms Achilles said the dance was most accommodating for women.

"There's no stereotype, that's what I love about it,” she said.

"You don't have to show your belly and despite what people think, it's not erotic, it's exotic.

"I've met women well into their 80s belly dancing.

"In our western way of life we feel uncomfortable when things are wobbling. But wobbling is good.”