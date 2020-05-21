Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gladstone retiree says she didn’t mean to hurt a police officer when she threw an ashtray at him. Picture: iStock
A Gladstone retiree says she didn’t mean to hurt a police officer when she threw an ashtray at him. Picture: iStock
Crime

‘Belligerent’ retiree strikes police with ashtray

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE retiree didn’t mean to hurt a police officer when she threw a 1kg ashtray at him, a court has heard.

Sharryn Ann Williams, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to obstruct police and serious assault of a police officer.

The court heard that at 9.30pm on April 30, police attended a Barney Point residence investigating a disturbance.

The prosecution said Williams continually obstructed police, was “belligerent” towards them and yelled “you f---ing dog, you f---ing c---” at the top of her voice.

At one stage Williams grabbed a wine pack and yelled “don’t you detain me” before police forcibly removed the alcohol from her.

While Williams was seated on a sofa she grabbed a biscuit packet and threw it at police, which caused no injury, before picking up a large glass ashtray and throwing it at the police, striking one officer on the leg.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had recently been struggling with her mental health.

She said Williams didn’t intend to cause injury to the police officer and was attempting to throw the ashtray on to the ground.

Williams was sentenced to 12 months’ probation. Convictions were not recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laws passed to jail bosses over mine deaths

        premium_icon Laws passed to jail bosses over mine deaths

        Politics Executives face up to 20 years in jail if a worker dies because of criminal negligence.

        WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        premium_icon WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        Breaking Public tip-off leads police to a large group of Five Rocks campers

        Creativity in isolation leads man to make coffins

        premium_icon Creativity in isolation leads man to make coffins

        News The idea sprouted from a random thought and turned into a coronavirus isolation...

        Free workshops help businesses plan for recovery

        premium_icon Free workshops help businesses plan for recovery

        News Rio Tinto Here for Business is helping workplaces find new opportunities as...