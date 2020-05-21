‘Belligerent’ retiree strikes police with ashtray

A Gladstone retiree says she didn’t mean to hurt a police officer when she threw an ashtray at him. Picture: iStock

A GLADSTONE retiree didn’t mean to hurt a police officer when she threw a 1kg ashtray at him, a court has heard.

Sharryn Ann Williams, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to obstruct police and serious assault of a police officer.

The court heard that at 9.30pm on April 30, police attended a Barney Point residence investigating a disturbance.

The prosecution said Williams continually obstructed police, was “belligerent” towards them and yelled “you f---ing dog, you f---ing c---” at the top of her voice.

At one stage Williams grabbed a wine pack and yelled “don’t you detain me” before police forcibly removed the alcohol from her.

While Williams was seated on a sofa she grabbed a biscuit packet and threw it at police, which caused no injury, before picking up a large glass ashtray and throwing it at the police, striking one officer on the leg.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had recently been struggling with her mental health.

She said Williams didn’t intend to cause injury to the police officer and was attempting to throw the ashtray on to the ground.

Williams was sentenced to 12 months’ probation. Convictions were not recorded.