Bella the Brave is fighting childhood brain cancer one step at a time Bella the Brave is fighting childhood brain cancer one step at a time Bella the Brave is fighting childhood brain cancer one step at a time

Bella the Brave: Robin and Bella Bates are inviting others to register and come along to the inaugural 'Bella the Brave fun run' on November 10 at Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands to raise awareness and funds for childhood brain cancer research

TWO years ago, Bella Bates’ family was told to “go home and make memories” because there wasn’t much more they could do for her.

Today, Bella is a happy four-year-old, thanks to the work of Dr Charlie Teo, who successfully removed a tumour following the recurrence of her cancer in August 2017.

She is now almost two years stable.

This is why Bella’s mum Robin decided to organise a fun run next month to raise funds for The Charlie Teo Foundation to help fund research into childhood brain cancer.

Bella was 13 months old when she was diagnosed with brain cancer, an aggressive form of anaplastic ependymoma and had a tumour taking up a quarter of her brain.

Mrs Bates said the aim of the fun run was to raise awareness and funds for childhood brain cancer research.

She said the treatment options for children with brain cancer, such as chemotherapy and radiation, were “not designed for children”.

“Unfortunately, because of limited research, there aren’t any other options,” Mrs Bates said.

By raising funds for research, Bella’s family hopes that will one day change.

Mrs Bates said all funds from the day would be donated to the Charlie Teo Foundation.

“The Charlie Teo Foundation is a low-cost research facility that has the aim to find a cure for brain cancer,” Mrs Bates said.

“Obviously the Charlie Teo relationship to us is quite near and dear given the success he has had with Bella and the success we know he has had with lots of other people that were told they had no other options left.

“He removed the tumour that we were told couldn’t be removed.”

Mrs Bates said Bella the Brave was founded in September 2017 with the hope that “it will contribute towards a better outcome for Bella and for other kids like Bella” through raising funds and awareness.

“It was (founded) when we were in a position where we didn’t know what Bella’s future was,” she said.

“That was the realisation that we couldn’t just sit back and not do anything.

“If we wanted to try and change her future then we couldn’t just be bystanders.”

Registrations for the fun run will be from 6.30am on November 10 at Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands.

Participants can either walk or jog 2km or 5km and are invited to wear a Bella the Brave T-shirt or the colour yellow.

There will be face painting, a sausage sizzle, a coffee van and raffles on the morning.

“It’s really just the opportunity for a bit of fun and a bit of laughter,” Mrs Bates said.

“I think you need to have events like this just to keep the cause in people’s minds and in people’s conversations and this is one way of doing it while having fun.”

To register online, visit eventbrite or the event Facebook page.

To order a T-shirt, email r.berthelsen82@gmail.com.