Belief is building for Gladstone as Saints set to rebound

DERBY DESPERATION: Gladstone Suns' Kurt Smith is tackled by BITS' Adam Hull in the last derby. Hull played his best game last week against Brothers. Matt Taylor GLA110519MAFL

AUSSIE RULES: The formula is simple for BITS Saints - beat Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns in tomorrow's 2pm derby at Clinton Oval.

Keep winning while Rockhampton Panthers drop a couple.

The new guernsey Suns players will wear tomorrow afternoon. Contributed GLA210619SUNS

Panthers snatched a two-game break to sit clear in second place on the AFL Capricornia ladder while the Saints are third, just one game ahead of their conquerors from last week Rockhampton Brothers.

BITS led by 34 points at quarter-time, 21 at the long break, but were overrun in a 4.0 (24 to 0.3 (3) final quarter against Brothers.

For the Suns, it's all about continual improvement in what will be a big Charity Day at the club where monies raised will go toward Gladstone organisation Mission to Seafarers Gladstone.

"The team is shaping up good and we have full belief that we can win,” Suns playing coach Ricky McClure said.

At least four players will return and they are Hayden Barker, Peter Hill, Brandon Gilchrist and Josh Lamont.

"The signs were good against the Panthers, but we couldn't maintain that intensity for four quarters,” McClure said.

BITS Saints will also welcome back a host of players.

They are key forward Brendan Clarke, utility Colby Bidmade, forward-midfielder Jamie Cunninghame, versatile Matt Dickenson and gun mids Brock Rothe and Sam Schofield.

"The team's looking good and it will good to have a fresh group ... to implement what we have been able to do at training on Saturday as we move into the back-third of the season ,” BITS coach Jake Mostert said.

"We really want to polish up those structures and the way we want to play our footy.”

Mostert said 12 players had to double up last week against Brothers, but it won't be the case tomorrow afternoon.

BIG DAY