Beers with lunch push driver over the limit

A few beers with lunch has brought one driver before a court. Picture: iSTOCK

A few beers with lunch was enough to push Daniel William Kirkby over the alcohol limit on October 17.

He was pulled over for a random breath test on Rose St in Miriam Vale where he blew 0.057.

Kirkby said he’d had a few beers at the Agnes Water Tavern for lunch.

The 28-year-old, self-represented, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 18.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

