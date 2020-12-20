Beers with lunch push driver over the limit
A few beers with lunch was enough to push Daniel William Kirkby over the alcohol limit on October 17.
He was pulled over for a random breath test on Rose St in Miriam Vale where he blew 0.057.
Kirkby said he’d had a few beers at the Agnes Water Tavern for lunch.
The 28-year-old, self-represented, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 18.
He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.
