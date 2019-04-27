Menu
Labor candidate for Flynn, Zac Beers wants Labor's hydrogen plan for Gladstone backed.
Labor candidate for Flynn, Zac Beers wants Labor's hydrogen plan for Gladstone backed.
Beers wants hydrogen backed

Matt Taylor
27th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
LABOR candidate for Flynn Zac Beers is calling on the Federal Government to back his party's hydrogen and gas plans following the Prime Minster's visit yesterday.

Mr Beers hit-out at the government with claims it was supporting multinationals over local industry.

His comments follow Labor's commitment of $1.5billion to expand gas supply in northern Australia and $1.1billion for a National Hydrogen Plan.

"Pumping affordable gas into Gladstone and establishing our region as a global hydrogen hub will help set Gladstone up for the future," Mr Beers said.

"This includes Labor's plan for a $3-million national Hydrogen Centre of Excellence in Gladstone.

"If (PM) Scott Morrison and (MP) Ken O'Dowd are serious about supporting local manufacturing and industry they should back our plan to keep industry in Gladstone growing."

Mr Morrison was in town on Friday meeting with workers at AusProof.

election flynn hydrogen industry jobs labor
