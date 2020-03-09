Beers, laughter and a bet: Shaving it all for a good cause

BEERS, laughter and a bet was how a Gladstone transport company raised more than $6000 for the World’s Greatest Shave.

Gladrock Transport employees gathered at the Digger’s Arms Hotel last Friday night to shave their hair for a good cause.

Gladrock managing director Jason Busk and general manager Paul Webster were completely “blown away” by the support they received from the community.

“We had a walk around that night at the Digger’s and we collected $521 just from the bar area,” Mr Webster said.

Mr Busk: “The support from the community on top of what we were doing was just fan­tastic, it was greatly appreciated.”

BEFORE: Paul Webster, Yvonne Perfect, Jason Rowe, Steve Spencer, Alan Gent, Sheree Murray, Matthew Green, Jason Busk, Leanne Kiernan, Dale Gibson, Peter Knight, Kacie Mastroieni, Chris Newton, Jaye Mellor and Jimmie Burgess

The Leukaemia Foundation is a cause close to both of their hearts.

Paul’s father and Jason’s stepfather, Kyle Webster, passed away from leukaemia.

“We lost Paul’s dad, my stepdad, to leukaemia, it was important to us at the end of the day,” Mr Busk said.

“We wanted to do anything we could to help find a cure.”

More than 30 people turned up to support the team on the night.

AFTER: Steve Spencer, Paul Webster, Rebel Thorn, Jason Busk, Matthew Green, Leanne Kiernan, Kacie Mastroieni, Jimmie Burgess, Peter Knight and Chris Newton

It was a bet with Mr Busk, however, that encouraged the team to raise more money.

“(Jason) said if we raised $500, he would shave his hair off,” Mr Webster said.

“We didn’t tell him until the night that we actually exceeded the $500, so he had to get up and shave it.”

Mr Busk: “I threw a spanner in the works … I would of shaved it off anyway.”

The Gladrock team is heading to Rockhampton this Saturday for round two where the Rocky team will shave their hair for the cause.