Flynn sitting squarely in Labor's sights

THE SEAT of Flynn will be squarely in the sights of the Labor Party at the next election.

Currently held by LNP backbencher Ken O'Dowd, the electorate was one of the last to be declared for the government in last year's double dissolution.

Mr O'Dowd was left with a margin of just 1814 votes after a 5.5% swing against him - and national polling suggests the ALP is likely to outperform its last result.

Former candidate Zac Beers has kept up a visible presence in the electorate since the election, appearing at community forums and taking part in photo opportunities with the steady stream of senior figures the federal party has sent to the region, including Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen.

"My plan is absolutely to contest the next election," Mr Beers told the Observer.

"Our focus in Flynn has been to make sure that we go to the election with ideas and policies based on issues that actually affect people."

Speaking at a jobs forum on Wednesday, Senator Anthony Chisholm backed Mr Beers as the best candidate to take on Mr O'Dowd.

"The real tragedy is there are serious challenges here in Gladstone, and you've got a federal member in Ken O'Dowd who is just asleep at the wheel," he said.

"What is he contributing to these challenges? Absolutely nothing.

"That's why you need someone who's been experienced but is energetic and is actually going to provide those solutions and that's Zac Beers, there's no doubt about that."

Labor Senator Chris Ketter kept up the political assault on Mr O'Dowd with an opinion piece published in tomorrow's Observer.

Senator Ketter repeated his call for Mr O'Dowd to pressure the government to unfreeze the annual indexation of Financial Assistance Grants, saying they could provide a much needed boost to struggling economies in Queensland.

"The Federal Government needs to work more with local councils - they're the ones with the shovel-ready projects that will provide direct jobs to locals," Senator Ketter wrote.

"Furthermore, the Federal Government needs to address the issue of rising income inequality.

"If you live in Gladstone, employees earn on average $77,618 and are $11,804 worse off compared to someone working in the eastern suburbs of Sydney.

"Central Queensland played a significant role in carrying Australia through the global financial crisis - and it's high time that the Federal Government acknowledged this.

"It's time for Ken O'Dowd to do his bit and 'pitch in for Flynn'."