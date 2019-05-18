Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers is holding a party at the Gladstone Yacht Club on the night of the 2019 federal election surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters.

Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers is holding a party at the Gladstone Yacht Club on the night of the 2019 federal election surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters. Matt Taylor GLA180519BEERS

LABOR'S candidate for Flynn has congratulated incumbent Nationals' MP Ken O'Dowd for retaining the seat for another three years.

Sitting 9127 votes behind Mr O'Dowd, second-time candidate Zac Beers posted to Facebook this morning and said the party did not get the result it wanted.

"It's been a special privilege being able to spend each day fighting for the community I grew up in," he said.

"I want to thank (my wife) Emily and my family for all their support over the last three years, the passionate and committed team of volunteers that have been with me every step of the way, and all the locals from right across Central Queensland who I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with over the last few years.

"Congratulations to Ken and good luck for the next three years.

"Flynn deserves the absolute best when it comes to our local representative and I wish you all the best."

FEDERAL 2019 Flynn

Speaking to media on Saturday night Mr Beers did not suggest if he would contest the seat or not during the next election if he was to be unsuccessful.

"I haven't thought thought anything past our commitments and delivering those," he said.

"If we fall short I'll have a look at my options.

"My whole focus during this campaign has been to listen to the people of Flynn and listen to the people of Central Queensland. We've got a plan to deliver on the promises we've made."

Early results worries Beers : Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers said the LNP has run a "scare campaign" on jobs in a bid to secure votes in Flynn.

This year Mr O'Dowd has had a 5.25 swing towards him, taking 59.29 per cent of the two-candidate preferred vote.

With 94.08 per cent of Flynn votes counted Mr O'Dowd has 40,841 to Beers' 31,714.

If elected Mr Beers promised Labor would put $15 million towards a potential purchase of Gladstone Mater and spend $3 million to establish a hydrogen innovation hub in Gladstone.

Regular visits from now former Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Labor frontbenchers to the electorate during the past five weeks did not translate in success at the polls for Labor in Flynn.

While Mr Beers took a larger percentage of votes at Gladstone polling booths compared to Mr O'Dowd, it was not enough to defeat the three-term MP who has strong support in the rural areas in Flynn.

Yesterday Mr O'Dowd told The Observer he thought Mr Beers ran a "good, fair campaign".