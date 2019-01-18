Beers' huge funding promise for Gladstone schools
LABOR has confirmed the amount of funding Gladstone Region schools will receive from 2020-2023, if it is elected at the Federal Election.
Candidate for Flynn Zac Beers said Labor would invest a record $14billion into public schools during the next decade as part of the Fair Go for Public Schools plan, with Gladstone schools gaining $11.68million over the first three years.
Mr Beers said the funding would come at a turning point in Central Queensland education. "This critical funding from Labor will mean kids here will receive more individual attention, giving them the ability to compete with kids in Brisbane and other big cities," he said. Gladstone State High School would receive the most funding with $2.23million sent to its coffers followed by Toolooa and Tannum Sands State High Schools, which would receive $1.32million each.
Mr Beers said schools would have the ability to choose how the funding was spent.
Funding for 2020-23
Gladstone State High School - $2,230,000
Gladstone West State School - $730,000
Gladstone South State School - $410,000
Gladstone Central State School - $330,000
Toolooa State High School - $1,320,000Tannum Sands State High School - $1,320,000
Tannum Sands State School - $770,000
Clinton State School - $980,000
Kin Kora State School - $850,000
Calliope State School - $660,000
Boyne Island State School - $370,000
Rosedale State School - $350,000
Rosella Park School - $290,000
Agnes Water State School - $240,000
Miriam Vale State School - $190,000
Benaraby State School - $110,000
Ambrose State School - $100,000
Mount Larcom State School - $100,000
Wartburg State School - $70,000
Bororen State School - $70,000
Yarwun State School - $60,000
Lowmead State School - $30,000
Nagoorin State School- $30,000
Ubobo State School - $30,000
Avondale State School - $20,000
Builyan State School - $ 20,000