Beers' huge funding promise for Gladstone schools

LABOR has confirmed the amount of funding Gladstone Region schools will receive from 2020-2023, if it is elected at the Federal Election.

Candidate for Flynn Zac Beers said Labor would invest a record $14billion into public schools during the next decade as part of the Fair Go for Public Schools plan, with Gladstone schools gaining $11.68million over the first three years.

Mr Beers said the funding would come at a turning point in Central Queensland education. "This critical funding from Labor will mean kids here will receive more individual attention, giving them the ability to compete with kids in Brisbane and other big cities," he said. Gladstone State High School would receive the most funding with $2.23million sent to its coffers followed by Toolooa and Tannum Sands State High Schools, which would receive $1.32million each.

Mr Beers said schools would have the ability to choose how the funding was spent.

Funding for 2020-23

Gladstone State High School - $2,230,000

Gladstone West State School - $730,000

Gladstone South State School - $410,000

Gladstone Central State School - $330,000

Toolooa State High School - $1,320,000Tannum Sands State High School - $1,320,000

Tannum Sands State School - $770,000

Clinton State School - $980,000

Kin Kora State School - $850,000

Calliope State School - $660,000

Boyne Island State School - $370,000

Rosedale State School - $350,000

Rosella Park School - $290,000

Agnes Water State School - $240,000

Miriam Vale State School - $190,000

Benaraby State School - $110,000

Ambrose State School - $100,000

Mount Larcom State School - $100,000

Wartburg State School - $70,000

Bororen State School - $70,000

Yarwun State School - $60,000

Lowmead State School - $30,000

Nagoorin State School- $30,000

Ubobo State School - $30,000

Avondale State School - $20,000

Builyan State School - $ 20,000