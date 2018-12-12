Beers challenges MP to public debate on workforce issue

MEMBER for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has been challenged to a public debate about how to tackle workforce casualisation.

Labor's candidate for the seat, Zac Beers, invited Mr O'Dowd to participate in debates across the electorate on how the Federal Government can tackle the issue in Central Queensland.

The invitation came off the back of the Federal Government's move to neutralise the Labor attack.

This week Industrial Relations Minister Kelly O'Dwyer announced a shake-up to casualisation laws.

The government will legislate to give regular casual employees who have worked for a year or more the right to request to move to full-time or part-time work.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd. Tegan Annett

A Fair Work Commission decision late last year gave the right to 1.5 million casual employees, many of whom do not know about the change.

The government will introduce laws to extend that right to the remaining 500,000 casual workers, many of whom work in the mining, retail and hospitality sector.

But Mr Beers said the plan to allow workers to "beg" for a permanent job would not address the issue.

"The lived experience of many workers in Flynn that have attempted to do this in the past is an offer from their employer to either stay on as a casual employee or walk out the door," Mr Beers said.

He proposed that the debates be held in the Banana, Gladstone, Central Highlands and Burnett regions.

"Workers in Central Queensland, their families and the communities that rely on them deserve to hear a comparison of our respective plans and how they stack up," Mr Beers said.