Beers bubbling to preselection favouritism for Flynn

FROM LEFT: Senator Chris Ketter, CQUni Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin, MP Stephen Jones and AWU organiser Zac Beers in October last year.

FROM LEFT: Senator Chris Ketter, CQUni Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin, MP Stephen Jones and AWU organiser Zac Beers in October last year. Andrew Thorpe

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

LOCAL union representative Zac Beers looks set to be chosen as Labor's candidate for Flynn.

Nominations have closed for the seat, along with seven others in Queensland.

Gordon Earnshaw has also nominated to run for the seat.

Mr Beers, an Australian Workers' Union organiser, ran for the seat at the last Federal election in 2016.

He narrowly lost to the incumbent Ken O'Dowd, coming within 1.04 per cent of taking the seat.

Senator Chris Ketter threw his support behind Mr Beers during a speech in the Senate yesterday.

"I'm proud to support Zac Beers, our federal candidate for Flynn in 2016,” he said.

"I know that Zac has been very active in the local community and I thank him for bringing local issues to my attention as they arise.”

During trips to Gladstone, Mr Ketter and other Senators and Members for Parliament let slip that Mr Beers would be the Labor candidate for Flynn.

Although not officially endorsed, Mr Beers has been photographed with MPs and Senators during trips to the region.

Labor state secretary Julie-Ann Campbell said it was a strong field of candidates.

"Coming off the back of a successful Queensland election we're hitting the ground running,” she said.

"We're putting together Labor's team of local champions, ready to take on Malcolm Turnbull, his callous cuts to services and failure to support secure Queensland jobs.”

In other Central Queensland seats, Belinda Hassan is seeking selection in Dawson, while Russel Robertson will contest Capricornia.