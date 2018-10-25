Beer bottle slide guitarist 'El Mariachi' returns to Crow St

EL MARIACHI: Jackson Dunn will be performing at Crow St Creative this Saturday night.

EL MARIACHI: Jackson Dunn will be performing at Crow St Creative this Saturday night. Photopia Studio

IN SPANISH El Mariachi means 'Wandering Musician' and it's the perfect description for Jackson Dunn who is appearing at Crow St Creative this Saturday night.

"I'm on the road constantly, playing as many gigs as I can, as hard as I can," he said.

"Gladstone has become one of my favourite places to play.

"I used to play at the El Grande show at the Grand Hotel, and this is my third show at Crow Street.

"I'm pretty stoked to be coming back again."

One special effect he brings to his performances is his unique skill using a beer bottle to play slide guitar licks.

"The beer-bottle technique was developed while I was jamming with some mates," he said.

"One of them was using his lighter to play slide guitar and he was getting all the attention.

"So I grabbed a beer bottle and now it's my trademark."

After working as a painter Jackson became a full-time musician five years ago.

"I've been touring ever since," he said.

"I'm having a ball but I make it that way because I manage myself so I can go to places I want to go.

"In January I'm doing my first overseas tour to Hawaii and hopefully that will open doors in the US."

He adds there's one sure sign that audience's are appreciating his music during shows.

"When you see all the phones popping up recording your show, you know you're doing something right," he said.

Jackson's latest album El Mariachi is available on iTunes and CDs will be on sale on the night.

"The songs have been getting a good response and sales of the albums have been good," he said. "I really like the name El Mariachi because it's me, the wandering guitarist."

Jackson Dunn will be appearing at Crow St Creative on Saturday, entry is $5 for adults, kids are free and gates open at 6pm. Local musician Nathan Bedford will also be appearing.