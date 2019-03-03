Menu
STINT OVERSEAS: The Red-necked Stint is a tiny 16cm, weighs no more than 50 grams and still makes the journey from Siberia and Alaska to Australia every year. Contributed
News

BEECHER'S BIRDS: Tiny bird has epic journey

3rd Mar 2019 5:00 AM
LAST week we looked at the Eastern Curlew, the largest migratory shorebird and this week it is the turn of the smallest migratory shorebird to visit the Gladstone area, the Red-necked Stint.

It is a tiny 16cm, weighs no more than 50 grams and still makes the journey from Siberia and Alaska to Australia every year.

Being small it needs to feed regularly on its journey, making hops from one mudflat to another as it flies from Siberia and Alaska to the Yellow Sea, through the Philippines and Indonesia to the coast of Australia.

When it arrives it will have lost much of its body weight and will need to feed on seed, small mussels, snails and crustaceans to regain condition.

The name Red-necked Stint refers to its breeding colours but when in Australia it is grey to brown above and white under with a short black bill and black legs.

It will often feed at the water's edge in small groups darting back and forth as it chases prey.

Large flocks of 50 to 100 birds can be seen flying in tight formation along the coastline.

This bird can be seen along the coastline and on the fringing islands of Gladstone harbour as well as on inland wetlands with shallow muddy edges.

When roosting at high tide it will often be seen with other small waders such as the Red-capped Plover.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia. Send your bird questions to abriggs@irock.com.au.

